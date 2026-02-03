DNREC Expands Paid Summer Internship Program for College Students and Recent Graduates

The 2024 cohort launched the DNREC Summer Internship Program, now in its third year. Semaj Bungy-Carter (front row third from left) was

an intern in that cohort – and went on to a full-time position with the Department as an environmental scientist /Delaware DNREC photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is again offering full-time, paid internships for college students and recent graduates. The program is entering its third year, and DNREC is expanding several opportunities.

Most positions are part of a 12-week summer program, which will employ up to 20 interns in various roles throughout the Department. These positions will touch an array of environmental livelihoods, including:

environmental finance

engineering and compliance

marketing communications

environmental research and education

community and volunteer engagement

water quality research and regulations

strategic planning

government administration, and

data science and statistics.

Some positions may be available outside of the summer months.

Opportunities exist at DNREC offices statewide, with locations in all three Delaware counties. Some of the paid internships may offer hybrid or flexible work schedules.

“DNREC has focused on expanding our internship program for the last few years to create career-building opportunities for passionate college students and recent graduates,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “Interns gain knowledge and hands-on experience that can help them in numerous ways, but we truly hope that some will see DNREC as a potential career path as well.”

Interns earn $18.50 per hour and may work up to 37.5-hour per week. This practical exposure is intended to open doors for those who want to establish careers in public service and/or environmental science.

Interns have also learned that their positions support the core of DNREC’s mission to protect, preserve and enhance Delaware’s natural resources for current and future generations across the Department’s reach. DNREC spans seven divisions, and they are as follows:

Air Quality

Climate, Coastal and Energy

Fish and Wildlife

Parks and Recreation

Waste and Hazardous Substances

Watershed Stewardship

Water

Several former interns have gone on to full-time careers.

Semaj Bungy-Carter was a Delaware State University student majoring in environmental science during his tenure as an intern in the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship.

“I liked it a lot. It’s flexible. You know, it allowed me to apply what I’ve learned in school and help out with the state. And I do recommend it to anybody who’s in environmental science, especially.”

Mr. Bungy-Carter went on to graduate and become an environmental scientist at DNREC with the Division of Air Quality.

Michaela Lewis was a coastal science major at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla., when she spent a summer as an intern with permitting section (now the Commercial and Government Services Section) in the DNREC Division of Water. From issuing permits to conducting site visits to serving as her department’s Scientist of the Day, Ms. Lewis embraced the opportunity to work independently and gain professional experience. She valued the internship as a chance not only to apply her knowledge but also to discover her career preferences.

“I wanted to know for myself what I liked doing, if I liked office work or field work. I got a little bit of both (through the DNREC internship)… . I really recommend it, so you have that experience,” said Ms. Lewis, who has since embarked on a career as an environmental scientist at DNREC in the same section where she once interned.

Beatrix Nowak, a recent English and media communications graduate from the University of Delaware, said her internship offered a variety of learning and mentorship opportunities.

“One thing that’s great about the DNREC Office of Communications team, with whom I worked, is the wide range of projects they handle,” said Ms. Nowak, who recently capitalized on her DNREC internship to land a full-time position in another Delaware state agency. “In addition to marketing, social media and media relations, I’ve gotten to work on all things creative, including writing, graphic design, photography and video editing.”

Molly Gartman, an environmental engineering student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, spent the summer of 2025 as a DNREC intern with the Division of Watershed Stewardship. A Millsboro native, she conducted site visits and studied water pollution levels as part of her internship. Ms. Gartman said the experience supported her passion for helping the environment: “This internship is a nice first step to learning how I, as one person, can make a difference in our world.”

To learn more about the DNREC internship program and receive updates about future internship opportunities, visit the de.gov/dnrecintern webpage.

