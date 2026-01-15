DNREC Closes Indian River Bay to Clamming and Mussels

[versión en español]

[vèsyon kreyòl ayisyen]

Rehoboth Bay Aquaculture Oysters Not Affected; Crabs, Conch and Finfish Harvest Remains Open

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued an emergency closure of Indian River Bay to the harvest of bivalve shellfish, including clams and mussels, after DNREC received notice of an ongoing sewage release connected to the town of Millsboro’s sewer system that is affecting the Indian River and may impact the bay.

Under National Shellfish Sanitation Program requirements, waters must be closed to bivalve shellfish harvest for 21 days following the end of the release to protect public health and allow time for natural cleansing. Because the release is currently ongoing, the 21-day closure period will begin once DNREC confirms the discharge has ended. DNREC will provide an update and reopening date when available.

This closure does not affect Rehoboth Bay. Oysters grown under commercial aquaculture leases in Rehoboth Bay are not affected by the Indian River Bay closure and remain suitable for raw consumption by healthy individuals. (Recreational oyster harvesting is not permitted in Delaware to protect oyster populations.)

The harvest of crabs, conch and finfish is not affected by this closure.

As an added precaution, DNREC advises water users to limit water contact in Indian River Bay and nearby waters for the next few days, particularly in areas potentially affected by the discharge.

Delaware Natural Resources Police will patrol the area and help inform the public about the closure. DNREC will also notify any affected commercial aquaculture leaseholders.

More information about closures and the DNREC Shellfish Program is available at de.gov/shellfish.

Media contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

