Michael Turner Named Vice President of Information Technology of RBO PrintLogistix
New V.P. has strong engineering and wholesale industry experienceST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RBO PrintLogistix has tapped Michael Turner as their new Vice President of Information Technology.
The former Director of IT at DataSource, Inc. and Solutions Architect for Banner Solutions stepped into his new role as Vice President of Information Technology in March 2021. Michael holds licenses and certifications in multiple areas, including interface design, network technology, site development, and numerous software applications.
Michael received a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Governors University in Software Development with a focus on Web Development. He is currently working toward a Master of Science degree in WGU’s Cybersecurity and Information Assurance Program.
“It has been great working side by side with the team here at RBO to help bolster our technology and operations, not only to benefit our clients but also support robust company growth," says Michael. "The creative and technology team members have been doing an outstanding job servicing our clients so they can concentrate on their core business. I'm confident our client solutions will only strengthen as we roll out exciting new updates to our services.”
Please visit us for the latest industry news and tips.
RBO PrintLogistix helps brands become leaders in their industries through a mix of solutions that include creative services, brand management, brand fulfillment, and metrics. These four areas are the foundation of RBO’s holistic approach to elevating brand identities and relieving the burden faced by today’s busy marketing professionals. Through a mix of technology, devoted customer service, and efficient processes and workflow, RBO is able to execute on the entire supply chain with offerings covering concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution, ensuring efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. This has made RBO the preferred brand printing and promotions partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country.
Follow RBO PrintLogistix on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Brad Garlich
RBO PrintLogistix
+1 314-373-1431
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn