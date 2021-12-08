Submit Release
OffGamers Adds TrueMoney Thailand To Their E-Wallet Services

We are thrilled to expand our e-wallet offerings in the SEA region through the inclusion of TrueMoney Thailand.”
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has added TrueMoney Thailand as a payment method for their online distribution platform in order to provide more payment options for their Thailand users.

The addition of TrueMoney Thailand as an e-wallet payment method will provide a more convenient and easily accessible option for Thailand customers to shop on the OffGamers platform.

TrueMoney is a widespread brand that has a multitude of service platforms in Thailand and offices across the Southeast Asia region.

About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

About TrueMoney
TrueMoney is a leading financial technology brand that provides e-payment services across Southeast Asia.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
