OffGamers Adds TrueMoney Thailand To Their E-Wallet Services

We are thrilled to expand our e-wallet offerings in the SEA region through the inclusion of TrueMoney Thailand.” — said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.

SINGAPORE, December 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- OffGamers has added TrueMoney Thailand as a payment method for their online distribution platform in order to provide more payment options for their Thailand users.The addition of TrueMoney Thailand as an e-wallet payment method will provide a more convenient and easily accessible option for Thailand customers to shop on the OffGamers platform.TrueMoney is a widespread brand that has a multitude of service platforms in Thailand and offices across the Southeast Asia region.About OffGamersOffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.About TrueMoneyTrueMoney is a leading financial technology brand that provides e-payment services across Southeast Asia.