New Zealand Dollar Available for Selected Payment Methods

Your Gaming Alliance

Providing our customers with the support for the New Zealand Dollar currency can also provide better convenience by removing any conversion rates.” — said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.

SINGAPORE, December 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- OffGamers has just added New Zealand Dollar currency support for their Visa Mastercard and PayPal payment methods.As such, customers who wish to purchase products on OffGamers that are primarily using the New Zealand Dollar currency will no longer need to convert to the required currency of the product.With the New Zealand Dollar currency being natively available for users will provide a much more familiar user experience as the user interface for the transactions would be similar to their usual credit card transactions.About OffGamersOffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.