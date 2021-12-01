TravelMole Reveals New B2B Messaging, Branding and Lead Gen Platform
TravelMole has released its Partner Zone platform, an integrated innovative B2B content marketing platform for destinations and travel suppliers.LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelMole has released its Partner Zone platform, an integrated innovative B2B content marketing platform for destinations and travel suppliers to post their press releases, announcements, special offers, agent training, webinars, e-brochures, videos, and authoritative content. They reach TravelMole.com, Partner newsletters, and social media members, subscribers, and followers, which include 85,000 UK travel agents and professionals, over 120,000 in US and 70,000 in the Asia Pacific and Australia.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have been working hard to reengineer and rethink our approach to business-to-business marketing within the Travel Industry”, said Charles Kao, TravelMole publisher. “We are delighted that the fruits of our labor were launched this month, and we now have a new Mole – the fifth generation in 23 years. We believe it to be the most effective integrated B2B marketing platform available in the marketplace and is a major departure and improvement on previous versions.”
“The cost is affordable, starting at $/£ 98 per month, so small and medium-sized destinations and travel suppliers can take advantage of it,'' added Kao.
All Partner posts link back to their Partner Zone page, which contains most if not all the business-related information a travel agent or tour operator would want to and should know about you without having to surf across the entirety of the world wide web. TravelMole UK, Graham McKenzie said, “It will generate leads, sales, agent training registration, and webinar sign-ups plus position the Partner as an authoritative leader in their space.”
Click here https://www.travelmole.com/partner-zone/ to view our featured partner's pages for the UK, USA, and the Asia Pacific and Australia markets (content may be market-specific, including local sales contacts offices, and reps). They include:
Airlines - Air Malta, Air New Zealand, Air Transat, Jet2, United...
Cruise Lines - Ama Waterways, Avalon Waterways, Princess, RCCL, Silversea...
Destinations –Barbados, Florida Keys, Malta, Michigan, Thailand, Travel South USA, Visit Florida...
Destination Management Companies – ATI, Discova, Khiri...
Hotel & Resorts – AMR Collection, Best Western, Jaz Hotels, Outrigger, Palladium...
Tour Operators & Wholesalers – Abercrombie & Kent, Globus, G Adventures, Stuba, Wendy Wu...
The content for each market may be unique or shared. The site content is under the Partner’s control. All the posts are dynamically linked and aggregated on the Partner page, including eBrochures.
About TravelMole:
Since its launch in 1999, TravelMole.com, one of the largest global online travel industry communities. It has over 200,000 travel industry professional members and social followers.
TravelMole continuously evolves in line with changes in the industry and curation of relevant, engaging, and interesting travel news, insights, and updates on destinations and travel products and services.
All content is designed to encourage communication, engagement, and knowledge sharing between travel suppliers, travel re-sellers, and travel professionals.
TravelMole.com receives on average 1.7 million page views each month.
