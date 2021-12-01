Announcing Firecracker - API Security open-sourced CLI
World's first easy to use CLI that scans your APIs for invalid business logic flows
Firecracker is the only open-source solution currently in the market trying to solve the broken API logic problem”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLST Security announced Firecracker, a new CLI tool that protects organizations from logical flaws, it provides an intelligent attacker that simulates business flows in your API.
— Guy Levinger, BLST Security’s CTO
This CLI tool provides a detailed analysis of existing attack surfaces, vulnerable flows, simplifies, and visualizes the architecture of the API. And concluded that “this is the new generation of cyber security attacks and defense mechanisms, this tool is just the tip of the iceberg, we (BLST Security) plan to spearhead the worldwide progress exploring this new attack surface”.
Features and benefits of Firecracker include:
API logic flow visibility
User behavior anomaly detection
Easy installation and integration into current environments
Intuitive interface
Firecracker is available for download at Firecracker link (the installable binary version).
You can also access the code and build it yourself using GitHub by following this GitHub link, visit BLST Security link for more information.
About BLST Security: BLST is a young startup company that is developing new security tools dedicated to solving the API security problem where the main focus at this time is finding broken logic in the API and mapping it, with an easy-to-use & integrate platform, ultimately leading to our directive - Know your logic. Stay Secure.
