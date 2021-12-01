Submit Release
On October 15, 2021 - after 15 years the patented and Original, NanoLube™ has been pulled from all retail markets.

NanoLube™ relied on a new form of matter, Non Detonation Spherical Nanodiamond.

LOMBARD, ILLINOIS, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inventor, Christopher Arnold started creating novel materials in 1998 that nobody could identify, however by 2005 one of the identities was determined, partly with the help of University of Illinois Chicago. It was a new form of diamond that was extremely small (.1-4nm), spherical, virtually indestructible and it had lubrication properties that outperformed any known lubricant. CO Space Co Bearings of Tokyo assigned a COF of .0008 to this new material .

The new lubricant started as NanoLube™ however due to unscrupulous interference by others copying the name and claiming they were selling the same thing, NanoLube™ morphed into Quicken™, DiamondLube™ and then QuantumCoat™.

In a global market full of counterfeit NanoLube™, its inventor recently saw buckets of NanoLube available at Lowe’s - and he realized drastic action was required. Mr. Arnold decided to end all confusion about his invention called NanoLube™, and on October 15 2021 he pulled his invention from all Global markets. After 10/15/21, anyone purchasing NanoLube™ or any NanoLubrication product, is guaranteed to have purchased a cheap counterfeit and not the Original NanoLube™.

Licensed use of Mr. Arnold’s invention is now available only under service contract that comes with a Five Year Wear Protection Warranty. Treated equipment runs smoother, longer and more efficient, and service is guaranteed to perform.

Industries targeted: Wind Power, Mining, Shipping, Industrial, Railroad

Additional info at www.enterprisecoatings.com

Chris Arnold
Enterprise Coatings, Inc.
+1 630-706-1250
chris@enterprisecoatings.com

You just read:

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Technology


