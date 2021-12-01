"Dear World, Kimchi is Korean" Kimchi advertisement in Hollywood, LA
aT Center LA posted an outdoor billboard 'Kimchi Advertisement' in Hollywood Street to commemorate California Kimchi Day (November 22)BREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aT Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation's Los Angeles branch (hereafter, aT Center LA) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs posted an outdoor billboard 'Kimchi Advertisement' in the middle of Hollywood Street in Los Angeles to commemorate California Kimchi Day (November 22). Kimchi advertisements exposed at 5 locations across the center of Hollywood are under the title 'Dear World, Kimchi is Korean' and the key message, "If you like K-Pop, K-Drama, and Korean K-Style, you will also love Korean kimchi.” was promoted along with a video of making delicious kimchi.
The advertisement video with a concise message that solidifies the brand image of Korea as the origin of kimchi was advertised at TCL Chinese Theater and Roosevelt Hotel, which have a large floating population among outdoor billboards in the Hollywood area. Exposure began on the 8th of November and will continue for about 5 weeks. Many Americans visiting the BTS concert will also be able to see the video advertisement for a week on the road adjacent to Sofi Stadium, where the BTS concert is held. In August, the California state legislature decided to officially commemorate November 22 as Kimchi Day.
Accordingly, in addition to billboard advertisements, aT Center LA plans to conduct promotional activities to inform the excellence and differentiation of Korean kimchi. Utilizing aT Center LA's social media channels, they plan to develop and publicize various events that educate ordinary people with simple yet interesting posts about kimchi. Moreover, aT Center LA together with the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles invited about 100 people, including leadership from other cities and community leaders to a hands-on experience of making kimchi, as well as various Korean cultural events for the '2021 Kimchi Festival' held at the on November 22 ('Kimchi Day'). Through these events to promote Korean kimchi, aT Center LA plans to further inform the world about Korean kimchi.
