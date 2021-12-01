Aspire, Augment & Achieve to Theme the 2021 TiEcon Southwest on 5th December

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, December 5th, local CEOs, CXOs, Angel Investors, VCs, community leaders, trailblazers, business leaders, and entrepreneurs will gather at the Sheraton Cerritos from 9 am to 4 pm. The conference will feature a full day of networking, interactive workshops, panel discussions, delicious food, and special keynote speakers.

The morning session will begin with networking and visiting the various vendor and startup displays. Attendees will be welcomed by TiE SoCal Angels' President, Anshuman Sinha and Executive Director, Jerry Heikens. Ritika Prasad, Customer Success Manager for Matchbook AI, will serve as the special emcee for the event proceedings.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Paresh Shah, CEO & Co-Founder at Glimpulse. Paresh blends rigorous analytical "hard-core" business approaches from his Harvard MBA training, with mindfulness and creativity expertise to drive tangible value creation and team transformation. Recognized by His Holiness the Dalai Lama as a force for global Peace and Compassion, Paresh brings a positive, realistic and actionable perspective to challenges related to human, business, community, social and personal flourishing -- for him, they are all interlinked.

The morning program will continue with the following:

• Wes Billingslea, VP of Sales & Marketing at Matchbook AI will speak on the sales go-to-market playbook for early-stage companies.
• Henry Ivy, Partner with StrataFusion will address digital security as it relates to today's business ecosystem.
• Rashi Bahri Chitnis, Founder of Shoonya and TiE SoCal charter member will moderate a Women Panel discussion on investing and the startup ecosystem with Yvonne Lemus-Bosu, Founder of Six Dragonflies Capital and Connie Harrell, President of Keiretsu Forum Southern California and Brenda McCabe, CEO at Next Act Advisors.

Following a Mediterranean lunch, the afternoon program will feature the following speakers and panels:

• Monisha Coelho, California business and real estate litigation attorney, Roshan Shetty, co-Founder/CEO at Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp and Scott Fox, Founder of the OC Startup Council and angel investor will lead the "Ask Me Anything" panel.
• Navneet Chugh, Managing Partner, attorney and CPA of Chugh, LLP will hold a fireside chat
• Shankar Ram, Chair of TiE SoCal Angels will moderate an investor panel featuring angel investors Ajay Prasad, Damoder Reddy, Vijay Kotrappa, and Venkat Tadanki.

The speakers throughout the day have been selected to share their perspectives on the theme of Aspire, Augment & Achieve. "The TiECon Southwest event will provide a full day of valuable information from experts who will share their knowledge and address questions that the audience may have in regard to the theme and relation to the startup and entrepreneur ecosystems,” states Jerry Heikens, Executive Director of TiE SoCal Angels.

Ashish Saboo, President-Elect of TiE SoCal Angels will close out the event with a raffle and all in attendance will have the opportunity to network and share in appetizers, drinks, and building relationships.

Full details and registration for the TiE SoCal Investor Summit can be found by going to www.TiEConSouthwest.com.

TiE SoCal Angels is a network of successful entrepreneurs, professionals, and highly educated individuals who are now turning their passion for business into investments and mentorship for the next generation

