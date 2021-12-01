Edu Falaschi releases video for “Land Ahoy” and a book about the Vera Cruz album
Success in sales and with three million streams, “Vera Cruz” receives a luxurious 300-page book and 10-minute mega-production music videoLOS ANGELES, CA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the great success of the Vera Cruz album, with more than three million streams on digital platforms, Edu Falaschi releases the music video for “Land Ahoy”. Besides that, the vocalist announces the pre-sale of the book that tells the story of his first solo album, in partnership with the publisher Estética Torta. The literary adaptation was written by the musician Fabio Caldeira and has 300 pages in deluxe format.
“The music video for ‘Land Ahoy’ was a great challenge, but also a great personal and professional achievement! When I set out to start a solo career, from the beginning I structured myself to always deliver the best, both in terms of quality and production. I work with the best professionals to produce for the best fans worldwide. This concept will be in everything I will do from now on, even on the next tour! Fans don't lose by waiting!” said Edu Falaschi.
“Land Ahoy” music video
Directed by Junior Carelli, from Foggy Filmes, “Land Ahoy” tells the story of the moment when Pedro Álvares Cabral's squadron arrived in Brazil. The scenes were recorded in several locations in Campinas, Guarujá, São Sebastião, Forte da Barra, Ilha das Ilhas and in the capital São Paulo – at Casa Medieval and Espada de Prata. Edu Falaschi (vocals), Aquiles Priester (drums), Roberto Barros and Diogo Mafra (guitars), Raphael Dafras (bass) and Fábio Laguna (keyboard) are involved in an intriguing story, starring Jorge, character played by the actor Fabio Encantado.
Based on research into the types of weapons and clothing that were used at the time of discovery, the shooting take place in the spring of 2021 over thirteen days of location plus two months of post-production. The video features internal images of an original caravel from the Portuguese campaign to discover Brazil.
After exhausting training with director Junior Carelli, the actors prepared themselves for the sword fight in the video to look real. The fight choreography was directed by Fábio Encantado. The bassist Luis Mariutti (Shaman), Mi Alvelli, Junior Carelli, Aria Carelli, Giovanna Di Natale, Viviane Barroso, Tiago Mineiro, Luiz Carlos de Souza Leite and Shirley Aparecida Pereira Lopes also participate in the video.
“Besides directing a work that I'm a fan of and with friends that I love, this was the biggest challenge in the history of Foggy Filmes, because it mixes band, drama, acting, and action in the same plot! Writing and telling this story making everything make sense was a very special mission for me!”, says Junior Carelli.
Vera Cruz book
Written by the Brazilian musician Fabio Caldeira (Maestrick), the book’s history is set at the time of the great sailings, having as its starting point the Portuguese city of Tomar. In 1482, a child left at the door of a convent arouses everyone's curiosity: he has a birthmark that centuries before was mentioned in a mysterious prophecy about the extinction of the evil Nero’s Order of the Cross.
“The writing of the book took place in a few stages. First, it was necessary to understand the elements that Edu had in mind. Then came the research so that, as far as possible, historicity was respected in its broadest sense. In turn, the fictional part, balanced with the real facts, provided a scenario for the development of the depth of each character gradually, as well as each event. I'm very happy with the result and I look forward to everyone feeling all the love, effort, and work that went into this story”, says Caldeira.
It is from this characteristic that the story of Vera Cruz unfolds and presents Jorge, the bearer of the birthmark, who grew up under the care of the church and full of doubts: what messages do the nightmares so present in his nights want to convey, after all? About exploring the seas, Jorge is faced with dilemmas about his identity, mission, love, friendship, and intrigues.
Developed from the combination of historical and fictional elements, Vera Cruz is a story mainly about Manicheism, human relationships, love, and hate. With research in the literature of the time, Vera Cruz reached its peak in Brazilian soil, with Jorge as an adult, joining the squadron of the master of the Order of Christ, Pedro Álvares Cabral.
The Vera Cruz book can be purchased in two formats:
– Blue version;
– Golden limited version with several gifts: 1 Vera Cruz CD (slipcase), 1 poster A3, a 2022 calendar, and 1 bookplate autographed by Edu Falaschi.
Both versions contain the same content, luxury finish, hardcover, spot varnish, and embossing. Shipments will be made from December 15th. Pre-sale is available with the benefit of free shipping to Brazil.
