Powerful Initiations by The SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam on this year’s only total Surya Grahan (solar eclipse)
As we near the end of the year, the only full solar eclipse of 2021 - the highest possibility for enlightenment - will be taking place on Sat, Dec 4, 2021
Realizing that everything happening in the universe is happening as intensively as it is happening inside your skin is Oneness. It is possible, especially during Solar eclipse time, to achieve this.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The moon will transit in front of the sun, creating a total solar eclipse visible from Antarctica, South Africa, South America, Australia and India between 9:29 pm PST on December 3 and 1:36 am PST on December 4. As per Hindu astrology (Jyotisha), Surya Grahan is an important astronomical event with scientific significance. Surya Grahan occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth. It is a time of immense possibilities for experiencing breakthroughs and enlightenment itself.
— The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam
Jyotish Shastra (Vedic astrology) is the earliest recorded use of astrology known to mankind. While ancient, it is a practical science that is deeply correlated to the studies of Ayurveda, yoga, and consciousness and has been used to provide insight and guidance, calculate the past, future, and astronomical incidents, and even diagnose and treat physical diseases.
“Jyotish Shastra - Vedic astrology - is the oldest of all sciences. Its history is traced back to the Rishis [seers] who by the expansion of their consciousness, which is the real Jyotish that lights up everything, were able to download, understand, reveal, the science of Jyotish Shastra - Surya Siddhanta.”
-The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam
Surya Siddhanta is the oldest book on earth in Astronomy that describes the earth as a sphere and gravity being the reason for objects falling on earth. According to the calculations of epochs in Hindu astronomy and cosmology, the first version of Surya Siddhanta is about 2 million years old. The present version that is available is believed to be more than 2500 years old.
Much of the authentic knowledge about Jyotisha has been recorded with its original Sanskrit verses, “kept as a living knowledge and passed on secretly through the living stream of Guru-disciple tradition.” The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is reviving and revealing the science of Surya Siddhanta in its full grandeur in KAILASA®, the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilization Nation, the First Nation of Hindus. He is revealing these powerful revelations and sacred secrets to humanity to bestow individual conscious awakening and enlightenment.
The SPH revealed {December 26, 2019}:
“With the sun, just decide to cognize, He is a living energy. He is alive and whatever you know as life happening inside your body, trillion times more, things are happening in the sun. Not recognizing the depth of life happening in others is ego. Recognizing the depth of life happening outside is love. Re-organizing your life with this cognition is enlightenment. Realizing that everything happening all around the universe is happening as intensively as it is happening inside your skin is Oneness. It is possible, especially during Solar eclipse time, to achieve this.”
On this auspicious occasion of total Surya Grahan, The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam will be blessing humanity with sacred Hindu initiations such as the Samaya Deeksha, Shiva Deeksha, Healers initiation and initiation in unclutching®. Shiva Deeksha or Samaya Deeksha is an ancient Hindu initiation to plant the seed that starts to transform one's individual identity into Paramashiva - the Cosmic Source. Vishesha Deeksha is the next initiation which directly connects one to Lord Paramashiva.
On this rare astronomical happening, KAILASA® invites everyone to receive these rare initiations directly by the 1008th Incarnation of Paramashiva, The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam, as ordained by Lord Paramashiva Himself in the ancient Vedic scriptures.
Schedule:
December 3, 2021 from 6 pm PST to 9:23 pm PST - Preparation to receive the special initiations
December 3, 2021 from 9:23 pm PST onwards - Special Samaya Deeksha, Shiva Deeksha, Healers initiation and initiation in unclutching®
Watch LIVE at:
https://www.youtube.com/Nithyanandatv
https://www.facebook.com/ParamahamsaNithyananda
http://www.nithyananda.tv
https://twitter.com/SriNithyananda
https://www.instagram.com/srinithyananda
http://www.kailaasa.org
http://nithyanandapedia.org/
M Ananda
KAILASA
+1 425-269-2923
email us here