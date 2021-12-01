STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides additional information on Elmore shooting

ELMORE, Vermont (Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021) — The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington on Tuesday completed autopsies on Mary Lisa Kelley and Lawrence Jay Kennedy.

Kelley died of a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of her death is homicide.

Kennedy died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death is suicide.

The Vermont State Police investigation has determined that the victim, known in the community as Lisa Kelley, had called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and reported that she and her husband were in the process of separating, and he had threatened to harm her and destroy her belongings while she was at work. During the call, the 911 dispatcher heard a gunshot, and the victim became unresponsive to questions.

First-responding police officers from multiple agencies secured the scene and entered the home, where they found Kelley and Kennedy deceased. Police also located the rifle that Kennedy had used.

The state police is continuing its investigation into this incident. Anyone with information that might assist investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Update No. 1, 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021***

As the investigation continues into Monday morning’s fatal shooting in Elmore, the Vermont State Police is able to release the tentative identifications of the two people involved.

The victim is 58-year-old Mary Lisa Kelley. Initial evidence indicates she was fatally shot by her husband, Lawrence Jay Kennedy, 61, before he shot and killed himself at their home on King Road.

State police will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

***Initial news release, 11:05 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021***

Members of the Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Monday morning, Nov. 29, 2021, in the town of Elmore.

Law enforcement received a 911 call at about 6:55 a.m. reporting a domestic altercation at a home on King Road. Police from the Morristown and Stowe police departments, Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, and troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the scene. Upon entry to the home, police found an adult woman and an adult man deceased inside the house.

There incident is believed to be the result of domestic violence. There is no search for a suspect and no indication of a danger to the public.

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its initial stages and includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit, and uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division. In addition, VSP is receiving assistance from police departments in Morristown and Stowe, along with Morristown Rescue.

The identities of those involved will be released following notification of relatives and continued investigation. The bodies of those involved will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further details are available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

- 30 -