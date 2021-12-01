Korea Tourism Organization Los Angeles at BTS Concert holds a campaign to promote Korea Tourism
Korea Tourism Organization participated in the BTS concert for four days from November 27 and launched a large-scale Korean tourism promotion campaign.BREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Dear 40 million Armys, We will see you in Korea.” Korea Tourism Organization Los Angeles, with BTS Concert.
On November 27th, BTS ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ concert has boosted BTS fans’ (Army) interest in Korean Tourism; thus, Korea Tourism Organization President Ahn Young-Bae has decided to drive further on Korea Tourism Promotion.
About 200,000 people are expected to visit the concert hall for four days, and about 2 million people from 200 countries are expected to watch the two-day online performance. It has been almost two years since BTS, which stands at the top of the world, met fans in person on a non-online stage, drawing attention and attention in the U.S. even before the start of the performance, with tickets sold out and sold for more than a million won.
The LA branch of the Korea Tourism Organization participated in the ‘BTS Permission To Dance on Stage’ concert held at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles for four days from November 27 and launched a large-scale Korean tourism promotion campaign. In addition, following the award of the film "Minari" Academy earlier this year, Netflix's "Squid Game" is gaining popularity, promoting Korean tourism to K-pop fans who are highly involved in the Korean Wave, leading to demand to visit Korea next year.
The exposure of Korean tourism promotional videos such as "Feel the Rhythm of Korea" to the audience by using LED electronic boards installed in the concert hall connected with BTS concerts held from November 27 to 28, December 1 to 4. It will also promote the Korean tourism brand to fans from 200 countries through a two-day free-roll advertising campaign linked to online performances on December 2nd and December 12th.
Meanwhile, KTO distributes Korean tourism promotional materials, maps of BTS' "Holy Land Tour," and Taegeukseon fans, providing customized information, and raising interest in Korean tourism. Furthermore, by exposing the catchphrase "Imagine Korea Waiting for You" through LED electronic boards and distributing promotional materials, KTO plans to continue to deliver messages to meet soon in Korea next year.
Jeong Byung-ok, head of Korea Tourism Organization LA branch, said, "We plan to promote Korea as the No. 1 destination for post-COVID-19 by intensively promoting Korean tourism to those interested in visiting Korea, including Kpop fans, in the U.S., which is showing the fastest recovery of international tourism exchanges." He also stated, "Korea will continue to deliver messages to meet soon in Korea through video advertisements and distribution promotions," said Chung Byung-Ok, head of the LA branch.
Korea Tourism Organization
Korea Tourism Organization
email us here