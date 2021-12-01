The Cost of Bad Personnel in the Trump White House – A Second Trump Term?
Did former Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Cost Donald Trump a second term?
If Steve Mnuchin had never darkened the door of the White House, Donald Trump would likely still be president”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronald Reagan’s rule was that personnel is policy, meaning that the people a president puts in power will determine what kind of policies that president is likely to implement. So if a conservative like Reagan puts liberals like Daniel Patrick Moynihan in the White House, his presidency may not enact all of the policies that conservatives like Pat Buchanan may have strived to enact.
In his new book In Trump Time, former Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro takes this Reagan principle one step further, offering the opinion that “Bad personnel leads not just to bad policy. It can also lead to bad politics.” According to Navarro: “If Steve Mnuchin had never darkened the door of the White House, Donald Trump would likely still be president.”
In Trump Time documents the wide range of policy mistakes that, in Navarro’s opinion, may be laid at Mnuchin’s Treasury Department doorstep. "From Mnuchin’s failure to successfully negotiate a pre-election stimulus on Capitol Hill and weak pandemic response to his backchannelling of the Trump trade negotiations with Communist China, Mnuchin systematically undermined his Commander in Chief in ways that weakened President Trump during the election."
Reveals the In Trump Time book: “Toward the bitter without any hint of sweet end in the few short weeks before election day, the president grew to dislike Mnuchin’s weakness and double dealing almost as much as Navarro did. At the end of this,” Navarro told the president, “if you are a one-term president, Mnuchin is going to laugh all the way to the bank in Beijing as Chinese money funds his new movie productions.”
According to Bloomberg Wealth, Mnuchin has raised $2.5 billion for his private equity fund, leveraging the relations he built while in the Trump Administration.
