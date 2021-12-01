CCHR Hosting Event: Foster Children, Psychiatric Drugs and the Baker Act
As reported by the Baker Act Reporting Center, over 37,000 involuntary psychiatric examinations were initiated on children across the state.
It was reported during the Baker Act Task Force that an estimated 30% of the children being Baker Acted in Pinellas County alone did not meet the criteria.
223,825 U.S. toddlers are currently being drugged with a variety of psychiatric drugs including ADHD drugs, antipsychotics, anti-anxiety drugs and antidepressants, along with 85,003 0-1 year olds.
There are over 22,000 children in out-of-home care across Florida. Foster care was intended to be temporary, but many children remain in care for years.
The featured speaker for the event is Mari Frankel, the director and producer of the documentary “Foster Shock”. As a Guardian ad Litem and mother of three, Ms. Frankel produced the powerful film to expose the privatized child welfare system. The documentary gives viewers a close-up look at Florida’s foster care system through the eyes of traumatized children who’ve depended on it, only to suffer more abuse, neglect and pain. [2]
CCHR renewed their call for an investigation into the drugging of children in the foster care system following the recent launching of a criminal investigation into Eckerd Connects, the former provider for foster care services in Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Pasco Counties, for alleged child abuse and neglect. During a press conference, Sheriff Gualtieri announced his agency’s criminal investigation into Eckerd Connects, the company that was hired to provide foster care services throughout Florida, stating that, “the investigation stems from the sheriff’s office finding out last week that Eckerd was having kids live at their administrative offices in Largo.” [3]
“Having children sleeping under desks is just the tip of the iceberg,” according to the President for CCHR in Florida, Diane Stein. “The foster care system in Florida has been plagued with reports of abuse, deaths, suicides and heavy psychiatric drugging.”
At the event, attendees will learn about what foster children experience when they are thrown into the system and how this relates to the parents, guardians and caregivers. The event will also cover basic rights which are impacted by the foster care system as well as how the Baker Act is applied to foster kids and what steps can be taken to better protect these children from abuse. [4]
“There is unacceptable and then there’s disgraceful,” said Mari Frankel. “We need to change the system to protect these children from being hurt over and over again.” [5]
The complimentary virtual event is being held on Saturday, December 11th from 1:00-2:30pm and anyone wishing to register may do so by calling (727) 442-8820.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
