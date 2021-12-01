AAID Grants Gold Level Sponsorship Status For InnoBioSurg Of America At The Annual AAID Conference
InnoBioSurg of America presented their new-patented technologies highlighting their Minimally Invasive Sinus Lift at the 2021 AAID Conference
Doctors will have a new alternative to offer to their patients in place of the traditional legacy sinus treatments that require long and painful path of multiple surgeries”EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAID granted special Gold Level Sponsorship status for InnoBioSurg of America (IBSI) at the annual AAID conference in Chicago IL on November 10-13, 2021. The annual AAID conference is attended by the over 500 of the leading implant dentists and specialists in the world.
— Dr JW Wang
IBSI as a Gold Sponsor presented at the 2021 AAID Conference their new-patented technologies and highlighting their sinus lift technology “Minimally Invasive Sinus Lift” also known as “MISL™ Method”. The American Academy of Oral Implantology (AAID) is the oldest official Implant education organization in America and one of the most academically respected publishers of implant education.
The MISL Method was presented at the main podium during the “New Trends” part of the main AAID conference program. The New Trends presentations are reserved for the most innovative new technologies.
The MISL method was taught by AMII certified instructors to selected premier dentists during an extensive AAID four-hour hands-on workshop where the surgeons were taught the MISL method on models and perform the method on egg shells. The eggshell exercise fully demonstrates the delicate non-trauma effects for patients who receive the MISL Method.
Dr. JW Wang, founder and CEO of IBSI had this to say about his Minimally Invasive Sinus Lift debut at the AAID conference “Doctors will have a new alternative offer to their patients in place of the traditional legacy sinus treatments that require long and painful path of multiple surgeries to receive implant treatments with sinus augmentation.” Dr. JW Wang went on to say, “Our MISL Method will give doctors the ability to offer their patients the same sinus implant treatment in a single short, pain free treatment session.”
AMII is a nonprofit implant research and education organization. It is the exclusive trainer and certifier of the MISL method and other unique patient friendly treatments. Dentists may learn more by contacting Marc Garabedian at marc@amiiteam.org
Marc Garabedian
AMII - Academy of Minimally Invasive Implantology
email us here
InnoBioSurg of America presents their new-patented sinus lift technology “Minimally Invasive Sinus Lift - MISL