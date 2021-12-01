Hiland Dairy announces seasonal favorites are here for a limited time
Old Fashioned Egg Nog, Pumpkin Spice Egg Nog, And Old Fashioned Custard Now In StoresSPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for holiday celebrations, Hiland Dairy’s festive custard and egg nogs are now in stores. Mark the occasion with Hiland Dairy Old Fashioned Egg Nog, Old Fashioned Custard, and Pumpkin Spice Egg Nog.
Hiland’s Old Fashioned Egg Nog is synonymous with holiday festivities made with local fresh milk and cream, sugar, egg yolks, and just the right amount of spices. The Old Fashioned Custard is the sweeter cousin to egg nog with an addicting, velvety texture that many think tastes like melted ice cream. Delicious and creamy, Pumpkin Spice Egg Nog contains flavors that will bring back memories of the perfect pumpkin pie.
Hiland Dairy has partnered with Lolo’s Desserts to create six delicious holiday recipes that make every moment special. The recipes for Cinnamon Cream Cheese Cookies, Butterscotch Truffles, Cornbread Casserole, and more are available at www.hilanddairy.com/holidays. In addition, one lucky entry will win a year’s supply of free Hiland Dairy in the Hiland for Every Holiday Moment giveaway. The rules are available at http://www.hilanddairy.com/holidays
“It is the time of year when gathering with friends and families is extra special. Yummy holiday recipes and egg nog add to any celebration,” said Sarah Carey, Hiland Dairy Marketing Coordinator. “We are excited to share our favorite holiday beverages that our consumers can enjoy.” Carey continued.
Hiland’s seasonal beverages will be available through January 1 at retailers that carry Hiland Dairy products.
About Hiland Dairy Foods Company
Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include ice cream, milk, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and has a wide variety of other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
As a farmer-owned company, Hiland employs more than 2,500 people throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Hiland’s farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center
