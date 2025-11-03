Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy Honored with Multiple Awards at QCS Annual Conference

Pictured with QCS Collaboration Award from left to right: Betty Honaker, President of Rocket Products, Inc., Chris Hackman, COO, Prairie Farms, Tim White, Vice President Sales of Rocket Products, Inc., Matt McClelland, CEO, Prairie Farms, and Greg Helbig,

Collaboration Award and multiple Quality Awards recognize innovation, excellence, and shared purpose across the cooperative community

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prairie Farms Dairy and Hiland Dairy were recognized for outstanding achievements at the 2025 QCS Annual Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, this past week, earning top honors for product excellence, collaboration, and industry leadership.The two companies, in partnership with Rocket Products, received the prestigious QCS Collaboration Award for their joint Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) Promotion, a charitable partnership benefiting childhood cancer research. The initiative united both brands under a shared mission to give back, combining consumer engagement with a heartfelt cause.“Working with Rocket Products and our lemonades for this campaign was truly special,” said Matt McClelland, CEO and Executive Vice President of Prairie Farms Dairy. “We’re proud that this collaboration not only supported Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s mission, but also brought together our employees, customers, and communities in a meaningful way.”“This partnership is a reflection of the cooperative spirit that defines our industry,” said Rick Beaman, President of Hiland Dairy. “When companies collaborate with a shared purpose, the impact extends far beyond business; it strengthens communities and lives.”In addition to the Collaboration Award, Prairie Farms Dairy and Hiland Dairy earned several honors through the QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Program, which recognizes superior performance in product quality, food safety, and operational excellence.Prairie Farms Dairy honorees included:⦁ 2025 Dairy Quality Award Winner and Weber Finalist – Olney, IL plant⦁ Merit of Excellence Awards – Fluid Milk at Anderson, IN; Hammond, LA; Jefferson City, MO; O’Fallon, IL; and Olney, IL⦁ Cultured Products Quality Winner – Quincy, ILHiland Dairy honorees included:⦁ Merit of Excellence Awards – Fluid Milk at Fayetteville, AR; Fort Smith, AR; Little Rock, AR; and Springfield, MO⦁ Cultured Products Quality Winners – Norman, OK and Wichita, KS⦁ Ice Cream Quality Award Winner – Springfield, MOThese achievements highlight both companies’ long-standing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and product integrity across their operations.###About the Prairie Farms Family of CompaniesPrairie Farms is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and South. The cooperative includes more than 500 farm families, 7,000 associates, 48 manufacturing plants, and over 100 distribution facilities, with annual sales exceeding $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry, setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., Prairie Farms’ distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States. For more information, visit www.prairiefarms.com Hiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Hiland’s widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. The company also produces and distributes other beverages such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. Hiland employs 4,000 people across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland’s milk comes from local farmer-owners just miles from its processing plants, where it goes from farm to shelf within 48 hours. Learn more at www.hilanddairy.com

