Couple Make Radical Covid Pivot, Trading Film Production for Coffee Farming
Emmy award-winning husband and wife team trade in 30-year career in production for Kona coffee farm on the Big Island of Hawaii.
We had a great run as producers but were ready for a new challenge. Some might think we’re crazy, but we’re having a great time!”KAILUA KONA, HI, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy award-winning husband and wife team Steve and Joanie Wynn recently traded in their 30-year career in film production for a Kona coffee farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. The creative duo produced commercial content for clients like Sony & Lucasfilm through their production company Bayside Entertainment. They also produced original documentary projects like their multiple Emmy award-winning public television program, “Journeys for Good”.
— Steve Wynn
During the recent COVID-19 lockdown, the pair decided to reconsider their next chapter and try something radically different. They purchased Kona Earth, a 26-acre coffee farm on the Big Island of Hawaii.
As the new stewards of Kona Earth farms, Steve and Joanie are incredibly hands-on. They nurture every aspect of coffee production, from caring for the trees to planting new areas with "keiki" (baby) trees. The cherry is hand-picked, pulped, and sun-dried on a large drying deck. Roasting is done in small batches to order. Steve handles day-to-day farm operations while Joanie manages the business, sales, and marketing efforts.
Steve commented, “We had a great run as producers but were ready for a new challenge. Some might think we’re crazy, but we’re having a great time!”
“You’re never too old for reinvention” Joanie agreed, “and this adventure has been incredibly stimulating and energizing.”
KONA EARTH GIVES BACK WITH “CARE IN EVERY CUP”
Kona Earth’s “Care in Every Cup” program donates a percentage of proceeds from every purchase to local non-profit, The Kohala Center. The Kohala Center is an independent, community-based center focused on research, education, and ‘āina (land) stewardship for healthier ecosystems. By turning ancestral knowledge and research into action, we cultivate conditions that reconnect us with our place, water, food, and people, so that communities in Hawai‘i and around the world can thrive—ecologically, economically, culturally, and socially. Located in Waimea, their work stewards and supports multiple essential ecosystems on the Big Island including reefs, cloud forests, and farmland.
Cheryl Ka‘uhane Lupenui, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kohala Center comments, “At The Kohala Center, we believe the more we know about where our food, water, ancestors and, even coffee come from, the better we will care for these precious resources. Thus, Care in Every Cup is a great partnership to join a community that engages respectfully with ‘āina across generations here in Hawai‘i!”
KONA EARTH SELLS COFFEE FARM-DIRECT
Recently, the Wynns launched a new e-commerce store to sell their single estate, small-batch roasted, 100% Kona Coffee farm direct. Monthly subscriptions are available along with unique gift items in time for the holidays.
ABOUT KONA EARTH
Kona Earth is located in the world-renowned Kona Coffee Belt, a tiny strip of land on the western side of the “big island” of Hawaii. Just a few miles wide and about 30 miles long, the area has ideal conditions for growing exceptionally fine Arabica coffee. It combines a mild, tropical climate with minor temperature variations and mineral-rich, volcanic soil.
The farm is situated at 2000 ft, considered a “high elevation” farm. Located on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano, the high mountain “mauka” climate allows the coffee trees to grow lush. Sunny mornings give way to afternoon clouds, providing natural shade for the trees. Cooler temperatures and daily rain showers provide plenty of moisture for near-perfect growing conditions. The coffee ripens slowly which translates to lush fruit and beans of reach remarkable size and quality.
ABOUT 100% KONA COFFEE
100% Kona Coffee is internationally renowned and commands some of the highest prices in the world. One of the few gourmet coffees grown in the United States, Kona Coffee benefits from high farming standards, fair-wage labor, and stringent controls by the State of Hawaii.
