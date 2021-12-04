Superhairpieces introduces guaranteed three-month delivery option for custom hair systems, free shipping

Custom order fulfillment rate

Superhairpieces is now offering a three-month guaranteed delivery option for custom orders as well as free delivery for orders with a minimum total of $100.

With the ongoing pandemic, we wanted to provide some relief to our customers and encourage them to shop for more hair systems.” — George Li

SUNRISE, FLORIDA, USA, December 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superhairpieces has made two big changes to its shipping options that will benefit clients greatly.Earlier this week, the hair system supplier introduced a guaranteed delivery option so that retail and salon clients can receive their custom men’s hair system orders in three months or less.The guaranteed delivery fee, which is priced at $40, will be fully refunded if the order arrives after the three-month period following the date of the order. It is only applicable to custom men’s poly and lace hair systems as of now.Superhairpieces cite their ability to do this based on their constantly improving production capacity which is now double what it was prior to the pandemic. As of December 1, 2021, 50% of custom orders placed in September were already fulfilled.Superhairpieces is also now offering free standard shipping on a permanent basis.Free shipping for men’s stock hair systems wigs for women , hair toppers, hair pieces, hair extensions and more was recently introduced during the first-ever Superhairpieces sale on Black Friday late last month.Given the overall success and reception to the sale, Superhairpieces has decided to make free standard shipping a permanent fixture for clients in the United States and Canada.“Free shipping has been on our agenda for a while,” said Superhairpieces CEO George Li. “With the ongoing pandemic, we wanted to provide some relief to our customers and encourage them to shop for more hair systems.“So as to not create any further barriers, we’ve decided to cover the shipping ourselves.”Customers ordering from the hair system supplier will no longer have to pay for standard shipping, which takes around three to five days, provided their total order amount is at least $100.Given that hair systems are usually priced at more than $100, most orders will qualify for free standard shipping regardless. However, orders must weigh less than five pounds in total to qualify for free standard shipping. There will be a charge of $5 for every pound above the limit.Orders must also have a hair system as supply-only orders will not qualify for free standard shipping. Express and overnight shipping options are still required to be paid for.For all the latest updates and information, you can visit http://www.superhairpieces.com or https://superhairpieces.ca/ Superhairpieces is a leading human hair system supplier in North America with locations in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Sunrise, Florida, USA. Among their many offerings include:ToupeeHair toppersLace front wigsHuman hair extensionsEyelash extensions Wig Tape and GlueAnd much more!About SuperhairpiecesSuperhairpieces is a leading supplier of top quality hairpieces and hair extensions servicing both retail and wholesale/salon clients in North America as well as globally. They take pride in offering the highest quality 100% human hair systems equipped with the latest cutting-edge and avant-garde technologies all at affordable prices.

Get Your Custom Hair System Orders In 3 Months With Our Guaranteed Delivery Option!