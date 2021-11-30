December releases: “A Single Mom's Guide to Raising Black Gentlemen” by Sanya Simmons
You are not alone. Raising Black gentlemen isn't easy, but the rewards are great. Your love for your son is your biggest strength. Let it guide you, and you will find your way!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradbury Press is thrilled to announce the publication of the keenly anticipated book by debut author, mother and voice artist, Sanya Simmons - A Single Mom's Guide to Raising Black Gentlemen – to be released on 21st December 2021.
— Sanya Simmons
A single mom to two wonderful boys, Sanya started writing this book back in the spring of 2014. When asked about the motivation behind writing this book, she said, “My first objective was and remains for my book to be a resource for moms, full of practical tips and examples. Beyond that, I want to achieve financial and critical success and leave a legacy for my sons.”
Almost seven years after she first started working on her book, Sanya started reaching out to publishers. After a brief yet exhausting process, and with the help of her publicist Nathan, she secured a publishing deal with Bradbury Press. The book will be published next month in four different versions – eBook, paperback, hardcover and audiobook.
This book is very close to Sanya’s heart – and it seems to evoke similar emotions from anyone who reads it. When asked about her goals from the book, she said, “I believe in my book. I want to be a partner with Bradbury Press. I believe that together, we can make this book a phenomenal success for all who are involved. I want them to be proud that they saw the potential of my book and took a chance on me. That's something I will never take for granted. I want my book to be an Oprah's Book Club Selection. I want Steve Harvey to offer it to every mother of the boys who go through his mentorship program. I would also like to have the support of 100 Black Men and 100 Black Women. I want to change the definition of what it means to be a successful parent from being defined by our children's success – academic and professional both – to being defined by our relationships with our children. I want to start conversations about what we can do to raise confident, well-adjusted young black men in a society that too often has not served them well. I know these are lofty goals, but I believe they are all attainable!”
