Properties With Sheila Now Operating In Colorado Springs, Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Properties With Sheila is locally-owned by Sheila Kuthe who has been in the real estate business for more than three years. A true Colorado native, Kuthe was born in the Colorado Springs/Pueblo area and is bilingual, speaking English and Spanish fluently - both assets give her a unique edge when it comes to her client’s real estate needs.“I am able to help my clients every step of the way during their buying/selling/investing in housing process,” said Kuthe. “I do everything from helping them get financing to setting home inspections even finding contractors to help them with home repairs. I help them negotiate their contracts. I am able to give home and property evaluations if they are interested in selling as well.”Before getting into real estate Kuthe was a car insurance agent for about 3.5 years. She shared that she really liked certain aspects of that job, like the client interaction, but she wanted more opportunity to grow. “I enjoyed helping people in my former occupation and now I can help people achieve their dreams of becoming homeowners and help others grow their wealth through real estate investments,” said Kuthe. “I also enjoy having flexibility in my work schedule and knowing that the harder I work the bigger my business grows - there’s literally no limits and I love that.”Kuthe, who is a member of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council , explained that there are numerous things a realtor must do to take the best care of their client’s needs depending on their role in the current transaction. “If I’m a buyer’s agent, I need to make sure that my buyer is aware of the conditions of the property they’re buying and make sure they get a clean title,” she said. “If I am a seller’s agent, I need to make sure my seller is aware of all the offers they receive and which one has the best possibility of getting to closing with the least liability.”“I do everything I can to make real estate a breeze for my clients and bring them only the best deals on every side,” said Kuthe. “People trust me and I work hard to keep that trust.”About Properties With SheilaSheila Kuthe is a Colorado native, bilingual agent ready to serve all your real estate needs! She has been serving her Colorado community since 2018. The office is open Monday - Friday: 9am - 5pm; Saturday: 10am-4pm; Sunday: 10am -4pm. Appointments Accepted. Call (719) 459-4702. For more information, visit https://propertieswithsheila.com or follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PropertieswithSheila

