onservice sponsors world-class athlete Emma Weiss

oneservice sponsors Emma Weiss oneservice is a global service provider offering complete managed service solutions, consulting and learning for the Life Science, Diagnostics and Medical Device industries. We want to be your partner of choice!

oneservice AG is pleased to announce the sponsorship of the world-class ski athlete Emma Weiss, on the German Olympic Squad, Ski Freetsyle Aerials.

FEUSISBERG, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We are very proud to sponsor pioneer Emma Weiss, the first German to compete in world-class Ski Freestyle Aerials since 1998”, says CEO of oneservice Matthias Raquet. ‘’Having been myself in the German National Team 30 years ago in Ski Freestyle Aerials, I know how much commitment, dedication and support is needed to get to the top. oneservice is passionate about supporting Emma Weiss, an outstanding athlete, in this endeavour’’.

‘’The mission of oneservice is to offer excellent service and support to enable our customers to reach the highest level of performance and delight their customer world-wide, and aim to be the leading company in the world for managed services. In this spirit we also support pioneering talents such as Emma Weiss, as we know what it takes to perform at the highest level of performance, and for that a good partner and supporter is essential’’ commented Matthias Raquet.

‘’It is great to have the support of the team at oneservice’’, says Emma Weiss. This sport gives me the opportunity to mold myself into the most competitive person I can be. It is great to see how the team of oneservice stands behind and supports me on my mission to win the World cup and a Medal at the Olympic Games’’

For more informations, please visit www.one-service.com

About oneservice

oneservice is a global and independent provider of after sales support services offering complete managed service solutions and consulting for the Life Science, Diagnostics and Medical Device Industries. oneservice is also the first company to offer a complete learning solution on “achieving customer delight through service excellence” with an online academy, blended eLearning and consulting solutions. oneservice has more than 25 years of experience in supporting customers in all aspects of customer services. The company is headquartered in Switzerland, with subsidiaries in Germany, UK and USA.

About Emma Weiss

Emma Weiss is 21 Years old from Albstadt-Ebingen, Germany. She is Member of the German Olympic Squad in Ski Freestyle, Aerials. Emma ended the season 2020/21 as 5th in the World Cup Series. She became second in the World Cup in Ruka December 2020.