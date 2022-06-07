oneservice opens new office in Manchester, UK, to support growth acceleration

oneservice - redefining service excellence

oneservice UK & Ireland Ltd. - Manchester Office

oneservice UK & Ireland Ltd. - Manchester Office

oneservice UK & Ireland Ltd. - New Manchester Office

oneservice UK & Ireland Ltd. - New Manchester Office

The opening of the new offices, repair center and logistics hub completes another milestone of oneservice UK & Ireland Ltd.

FEUSISBERG, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- oneservice AG, the leading global provider of outsourcing and complete end-to-end managed service solutions for the Life Science, Diagnostics and Medical Device Industries, recently opened a new office in Manchester, United Kingdom, to support the company’s growth acceleration in Europe and to be closer to customers located in the UK & Ireland.

The UK office will include a repair center, logistics hub and office primarily supporting customers in the region while also supporting the other oneservice locations in Switzerland, US, and Germany.

‘’The decision to expand our presence in the United Kingdom was the logical next step in our global growth strategy’’, says Matthias Raquet, CEO and Co-Founder of oneservice AG. ‘’The UK has a thriving life science, diagnostics and medical device industry and opening an office here is imperative to continue to deliver on our promise of service excellence and increase customer intimacy in the region.’’

For more information, please visit www.one-service.com

About oneservice
oneservice is the leading global and independent provider of after sales support services offering complete managed service solutions and consulting for the Life Science, Diagnostics and Medical Device Industries. oneservice is also the first company to offer a complete learning solution on “achieving customer delight through service excellence” with an online academy, blended eLearning and consulting solutions. oneservice has more than 25 years of experience in supporting customers in all aspects of customer services. The company is headquartered in Switzerland, with subsidiaries in Germany, UK and USA.

oneservice UK & Ireland Ltd.
Units 5 and 6 ▪ Stiltz Building
6 Ledson Road ▪ Roundthorn Industrial Estate Manchester ▪ M23 9GP
United Kingdom

+44 20 3318 6836

Investors Relations
oneservice AG
+41 43 508 88 40
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

oneservice opens new office in Manchester, UK, to support growth acceleration

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Investors Relations
oneservice AG
+41 43 508 88 40
Company/Organization
oneservice AG
Firststrasse 8
8835, Feusisberg
Switzerland
+41 79 750 82 39
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

oneservice is addressing the emerging trend and needs of services outsourcing and e-learning solutions around service excellence, solving the fundamental business challenges our clients face. oneservice is the first company to offer a complete learning solution on “achieving customer delight through service excellence” with an online academy, blended eLearning and consulting solutions. We help clients to find the right laboratory equipment, accessories, spare parts and consumables that fit their needs. The oneservice leadership team is comprised of industry experts who lead and supported global enterprises, regional and local companies and government agencies with consulting, learning solutions, business process- and outsourcing services for more than 25 years. oneservice is headquartered in Switzerland and has subsidiaries in Germany and USA. For more information on www.one-service.com.

http://www.one-service.com

More From This Author
oneservice opens new office in Manchester, UK, to support growth acceleration
onservice sponsors world-class athlete Emma Weiss
oneservice AG, announces the appointment of Jonathan Mensch as the new President of oneservice Inc. North America
View All Stories From This Author