oneservice opens new office in Manchester, UK, to support growth acceleration

The opening of the new offices, repair center and logistics hub completes another milestone of oneservice UK & Ireland Ltd.

FEUSISBERG, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- oneservice AG, the leading global provider of outsourcing and complete end-to-end managed service solutions for the Life Science, Diagnostics and Medical Device Industries, recently opened a new office in Manchester, United Kingdom, to support the company’s growth acceleration in Europe and to be closer to customers located in the UK & Ireland.

The UK office will include a repair center, logistics hub and office primarily supporting customers in the region while also supporting the other oneservice locations in Switzerland, US, and Germany.

‘’The decision to expand our presence in the United Kingdom was the logical next step in our global growth strategy’’, says Matthias Raquet, CEO and Co-Founder of oneservice AG. ‘’The UK has a thriving life science, diagnostics and medical device industry and opening an office here is imperative to continue to deliver on our promise of service excellence and increase customer intimacy in the region.’’

For more information, please visit www.one-service.com

About oneservice

oneservice is the leading global and independent provider of after sales support services offering complete managed service solutions and consulting for the Life Science, Diagnostics and Medical Device Industries. oneservice is also the first company to offer a complete learning solution on “achieving customer delight through service excellence” with an online academy, blended eLearning and consulting solutions. oneservice has more than 25 years of experience in supporting customers in all aspects of customer services. The company is headquartered in Switzerland, with subsidiaries in Germany, UK and USA.

oneservice UK & Ireland Ltd.

Units 5 and 6 ▪ Stiltz Building

6 Ledson Road ▪ Roundthorn Industrial Estate Manchester ▪ M23 9GP

United Kingdom

+44 20 3318 6836