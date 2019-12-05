oneservice AG, announces the appointment of Jonathan Mensch as the new President of oneservice Inc. North America

oneservice AG a Swiss company based in Feusisberg, Schwyz, announces the appointment of Jonathan Mensch as the new President oneservice Inc., North America

FEUSISBERG, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Jonathan brings with him more than 10 years of experience in senior, global leadership roles focusing on commercial operations, service solutions and project management. Most recently as president of MJM Consulting and prior to that QIAGEN.

Matthias Raquet, CEO, said, “I am delighted that Jonathan is taking the helm of our operations in the USA. Jonathan is a very experienced leader who brings with him a wealth of experience running successful global teams for Fortune 500 companies and will be instrumental in taking our business in North America to the next level of commercial success and delivering best in class service solutions’’

Jonathan Mensch, President North America, said “I am very excited to be joining the oneservice team. I believe oneservice has a great business model that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing instrument service environment. As equipment manufacturers are in the process of reevaluating their service structures, I believe oneservice is perfectly aligned to provide enhanced, cost effective service solutions for the instrumentation community.”

About Jonathan Mensch

Jonathan has over 25 years of experience leading teams in the life science and molecular diagnostic markets. During his time at MJM Consulting, he worked with life science clients providing strategic leadership development and performance management coaching. Before that, Jonathan was at QIAGEN where he was the global Sales Process Lead in the successful implementation of Salesforce.com, led commercial operations efficiency and effectiveness projects increasing revenues, enhancing employee engagement, and streamlined sales training as well as various sales management positions. Prior to QIAGEN he held sales and sales management positions at Becton Dickenson and FMC.

Jonathan Mensch holds a BS in Biology from PennState and an MBA in General Management.

About oneservice

oneservice is an independent global service provider offering complete managed service solutions, consulting and learning for the Life Science, Diagnostics and Medical Device Industries. oneservice is addressing the emerging trend and needs of services outsourcing and e-learning solutions around service excellence, solving the fundamental business challenges our clients face. oneservice is also the first company to offer a complete learning solution on "achieving customer delight through service excellence" with an online academy, blended eLearning and consulting solutions. We help clients to find the right laboratory equipment, accessories, spare parts and consumables that fit their needs. The oneservice leadership team is comprised of industry experts who lead and supported global enterprises, regional and local companies and government agencies with consulting, learning solutions, business process- and outsourcing services for more than 25 years. oneservice is headquartered in Switzerland and has subsidiaries in Germany and USA.

For more information on www.one-service.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.