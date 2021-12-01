Award-Winning Artist Kari Veastad Bringing Abstract Expressionism to Spectrum Miami

Love Creation by Kari Veastad on exhibit at Spectrum Miami Booth #503 Human Love by Kari Veastad on exhibit at Spectrum Miami Booth #503

ArtTour International Magazine brings Kari Veastad to Spectrum Miami alongside other internationally recognized artists to Booth #503

I love to play with colors. My inspiration is the beauty in the surroundings and my passion for the interaction between body, soul, and spirit” — Kari Veastad

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the art world comes to Miami, it's easy to get lost in all the commotion and miss out on what's going on. Spectrum Miami shines a light on the most relevant art in the world, with both international and local artists gracing its gallery walls. Spectrum Miami will feature Kari Veastad from Norway with her contemporary abstract expressionism paintings at the ArtTour International Magazine's Booth. ArtTour International Magazine brings Kari Veastad to Spectrum Miami alongside other internationally recognized artists.

Kari Veastad first came onto ArtTour International's radar when she was nominated as one of their Top 60 Masters, receiving the award for her work. A self-proclaimed abstract expressionist, her paintings are dynamic and visually captivating. Her subject matter focuses on figurative works characterized by vivid colors and shapes that bring about an intensely moving experience to viewers.

Arttour International Magazine announced its participation at Spectrum Miami Art Fair with a display of an exclusive selection of contemporary artists from around the world and a projection of the Arttour International TV Shows and Digital Exhibition at Booth #503.

In the words of ATIM CEO, Viviana Puello "The best thing about attending art fairs is meeting artists in person and feeling their passion for art! Everyone needs an escape from their daily routines- In today's busy world, it has become increasingly difficult to slow down and take a break from your typical routine. Art plays an important role in reflection and contemplating your next move to live's important decisions.

That's why ArtTour International was created: to help support and grow art culture around the globe by providing Artists with better exposure and opportunities that otherwise would be impossible to obtain alone. Art will always remain an essential component in our lives as it allows us to see beyond just what we see with our eyes; there are many worlds within one work of art!" said Puello. We're looking forward to revealing what else she has in store at Spectrum Miami! " Concluded Puello.

To learn more about ArtTour International Magazine's Spectrum Miami Exhibit, visit www.arttourinternational.com and visit the Spectrum Miami Catalog.