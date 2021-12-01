Smartcare Software named a Wisconsin top-5 health tech innovator by Milwaukee Business Journal Inno Fire Awards

Smartcare's team recipients of WI Into Fire Award Winners 2021

Smartcare's Caregiver Hiring and Retention Toolset earns a place as a finalist for the Wisconsin Inno's Fire Award.

We're honored to receive this recognition for our industry-leading work, Smartcare is using technology to help solve the critical caregiver shortages and retention challenges facing home care.” — Scott Zielski

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of a complete cloud-based digital solution for home care providers, announced today that it is one of the five finalists in the health technology category for the Wisconsin Inno Fire award based on the company's work in applying gamification principles and machine learning to solve the problem of caregiver retention and hiring.

Each year, Wisconsin Inno, a sister publication of the Milwaukee Business Journal, recognizes companies and organizations who have been fantastic innovators across the state and are "on fire." After profiling startups, growing companies, and individuals throughout the year, and reviewing inbound nominations, the Inno staff determines who will be on the Fire list, grouped into categories.

"We're honored to receive this recognition for our work towards solving the critical caregiver shortage in home care," said Scott Zielski, CEO of Smartcare Software. "By applying technology to the challenge of hiring and retaining caregiver staff, we're making it possible for providers to advance the delivery of home care services to the nation's aging population. The Smartcare platform addresses all aspects of the caregiver shortage – from attracting and hiring talented caregivers through retaining them with a comprehensive Caregiver Rewards and Retention toolset."

Smartcare's ENGAGE applicant management tool is a comprehensive hiring platform designed to help home care providers hire top caregivers quickly. Providers can move candidates quickly through the stages of their hiring process while keeping all information online and organized. Smartcare's ENGAGE tool also lets users automate email and text communications at every hiring stage. Consistent communication while hiring enhances caregiver candidates' interest level and decreases applicant dropout – all while helping to build an employer brand to attract and hire top talent and achieve agency success.

In Smartcare's Caregiver Retention system, a unique Caregiver Rewards system keeps caregivers connected and motivated by allowing agencies to offer tailored rewards for meeting ideal performance criteria, like high patient satisfaction results. In addition, mobile point-of-care apps and industry-leading workflows allow home care providers to achieve the highest engagement experience levels in the market. Using Smartcare, home care providers ranging from independent agencies to national home care provider networks have unlocked the solution to caregiver engagement and retention while solving a wide range of operational challenges.

"The state of Wisconsin has a strong history of innovation and leadership in healthcare technology. We look forward to continuing to carry on the state tradition of innovating healthcare," said Zielski.

For more information about Smartcare Software visit: www.smartcaresoftware.com

About Smartcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software is a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform developing transformative technologies to support the future of home care in the post-acute and long-term care markets. Smartcare's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare is solving home care's staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience. Smartcare solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and patient family members, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

About Wisconsin Inno

Since 2018, Wisconsin Inno (a sister publication to the Milwaukee Business Journal) has been covering, connecting, and catalyzing the state's tech and startup ecosystem, producing digital media, events and intelligence about the entrepreneurs, executives, startups, businesses, trends and topics that are shaping the present and future of Wisconsin's economy.