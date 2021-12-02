Dessert Wars Tampa 2021 - A Recap of The Sweetest Day Ever

Dessert Wars brings together over 50 dessert vendors under one roof to compete for title of Best Dessert in their city.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Another sweet one in the books! On Saturday, November 20, 2021, Dessert Wars, the Largest Dessert Festival in America, held their annual Dessert Wars in Tampa, Florida. The sold-out, family-friendly event was a showcase of over 50 local dessert vendors competing for the Judge's Champion and People's Choice Awards. Fans in attendance were able to sample desserts from Tampa's best vendors and cast their vote for People's Choice Award. The panel of 10 Judge's, made up of world renowned pastry experts and local foodies, had the difficult task of sampling all of the vendors and making their choice for the Judge's Champ. The event also featured an Instagram-able photo wall, a 360 degree photo booth experience, a newly added Cake Showdown competition, and of course the sweet sounds from DJ HD.Dessert Wars Tampa capped off the 2021 season and 2022 is looking to be even sweeter with events taking place in Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Tampa and Palm Beach and more. Stay tuned for the dates and when tickets will go on sale.Congratulations to all of the winners!Judge’s Choice:1st Place: Synergy Sweets2nd Place: The Yard Milkshake Bar3rd Place: Pudding QueenPeople’s Choice:1st Place: Vampire Penquin2nd Place: Meli’s Greek Street Donuts3rd Place: Stony’s Sweet TreatsCake Showdown:1st Place: Artistic Whisk2nd Place: Cake Girl3rd Place: Rachelle Hubsmith"The competition was stiff this year! We had an amazing lineup of local dessert vendors – some new and some returning favorites – and we were just as eager as the fans to see who would win the awards. Everyone brought their A-game,” said Brad Matthews, creator of Dessert Wars. “You can tell from the images and video recap of the event that everyone who attended had a blast!”

Dessert Wars Tampa