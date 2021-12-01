Kryptoskatt announces beta launch of the Crypto Tax and Accounting Software, to bring the crypto adoption to new heights
Kryptoskatt (Krypto + Skatt means Crypto Tax in Swedish) is here to grow the crypto economy to new heights by helping investors, accountants with compliance
Kryptoskatt, a Swedish firm pioneering the work in the cryptocurrency industry has announced the launch of its one-stop shop for all things surrounding accounting, taxes, and other remittances in the crypto space. An idea that came to the management team as they navigated the increasing complexity of managing their own crypto portfolio amidst unclear government tax regulations has now grown into a full-blown solution.
— Sukesh Kumar Tedla, CEO & Founder - Kryptoskatt
Aside from organizing tokens across different portfolios into a single platform, Kryptoskatt will also deal with different asset types, long tax reforms, excel spreadsheets, and jurisdictional regulations, allowing investors to stay focused on the things that matter while the platform deals with taxes and other numerical variables.
There are more than 10 different Blockchain and crypto exchange integrations added to the platform and more are expected after the launch! In the near future, Kryptoskatt will add support for Swedish crypto exchanges and new blockchains such as Solana, RSK, TelosEVM and others.
In Sweden, over 5 billion kronors have been spent on cryptocurrencies in 2020 alone. During the same year, the number of cryptocurrency investors is estimated to be more than 200000 in Sweden alone but only 3000 have reported crypto taxes due to the complexity and uncertainty, Kryptoskatt is positioned to address the issues and help the crypto investors.
Kryptoskatt takes away the need to move across multiple exchanges and integrates all the metrics into one single platform. With the help of API integration, enterprises and government organizations can seamlessly integrate Kryptoskatt into their existing procedures and processes.
For accountants and account managers in the crypto space, Kryptoskatt brings an unrivalled edge with its support for NFTs, DeFi, EVMs and Trading features. The platform is anything but conventional as it aims at becoming the premier crypto tax and regulatory solution platform bringing an end to the monotony of managing multiple accounts across exchanges.
“We love the crypto industry and we have built Kryptoskatt ground up to help users manage their portfolios and get insights into crypto investments in the simplest way possible. Currently, Kryptoskatt has full support for Swedish users but the platform can be used by users from other countries, the services range will be scaled soon after the launch,” says Sukesh Kumar Tedla, CEO & Founder of Kryptoskatt.
The offerings Kryptoskatt brings into the crypto economy are aimed to increase the adoption of crypto in a compliant fashion. Be a part of this journey as the crypto economy goes to new heights.
