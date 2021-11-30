Evolt establishing operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Evolt, a digital body composition analytic company, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The more than $100,000 investment will create 80 new jobs.

Founded in 2015 in Gold Coast, Australia, Evolt is a global, innovative wellness company that uses an evidence-based approach to its development and practical use. The company offers unique, end-to-end solutions that track body composition, activity and nutrition including sophisticated data analytics.

Located at 2457 Aviation Avenue in North Charleston, the company’s facility will serve as the company’s North American corporate headquarters and distribution center.

Hiring is underway, and individuals interested in joining the Evolt team should email careers@evolt360.com.

QUOTES

“Evolt remains at the forefront of the body composition technology space and continues to revolutionize the health and wellness industry across the United States and the other 25 countries we supply. As body scanners drive member engagement and pivot the self-care movement through the power of data and health metrics, consumers are leaning further into personalized solutions. We have already partnered with one of the largest fitness brands in the world – Anytime Fitness – and are currently rolling out to their network across the U.S. and worldwide. Our plan for the next five years is to continue our penetration into other verticals including pharmacies, supplement retail stores, corporate wellness programs and the body contouring industry.” -Evolt CEO Ed Zouroudis

“Evolt locating its North American corporate headquarters and distribution center in Charleston County proves once again how international companies recognize the advantages of doing business in South Carolina. We welcome Evolt to Team South Carolina, and look forward to the great things they will do here.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“When an international company decides to locate to South Carolina, it speaks volumes not only about our way of doing business, but about our workforce. Evolt’s new North American corporate headquarters and distribution center – along with the 80 new jobs the company is creating – are big wins for the Charleston community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Charleston County’s exceptional assets continue to attract international companies, and today’s announcement by Evolt is a testament to our business-friendly climate and globally connected infrastructure. Home to the world-class 10-kilometer foot race, Cooper River Bridge Run, plus a variety of recreational activities, Evolt will acclimate well into the active lifestyle of the Lowcountry. We appreciate the investment and new jobs Evolt is adding to our community.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor

“We’re pleased to welcome Evolt, an innovative, global leader in health IT and wellness, to this community and wish them much continued success! The company’s decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters to Charleston County demonstrates that companies here are finding the skilled talent and business-friendly climate they need to thrive.” -Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chairman Mike Fuller