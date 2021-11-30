Veteran's Outrage Over Afghanistan Withdrawal Leads to #1 New Book

In 2001 and 2021, the war began and ended with similar horrifying images of people falling to their death because of terrorism. The author speaks on national TV about the Fall of Afghanistan.

The author's loyalty to U.S. military veterans fueled the writing of first major book on the end of the War in Afghanistan, and is now an Amazon #1 New Release.

The way in which we’re pulling out is something that’s disgraceful ... a betrayal of what our soldiers have bled for.” — Séamus Fennessy on NBC’s TODAY Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and combat veteran Séamus Ó Fianghusa (Fennessy) channeled his outrage over the misconduct of the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal into writing the first major book about the war’s end, The Pullout Sellout: The Betrayal of Afghanistan and America’s 9/11 Legacy.

It is now Amazon’s #1 New Release in Military Law and #1 New Release in Central Asia History. It contends that the U.S. senior leadership dishonored the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the sacrifices of American veterans.

Ó Fianghusa (Fennessy) spoke on CNN, NBC, and on numerous other media outlets during the Afghan Crisis of 2021. When media attention waned after the 20th anniversary of 9/11, he took to writing in order not to let the sacrifices of American troops be forgotten. He insists on demanding accountability from the Biden Administration.

“The Pullout Sellout” is available on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle. It will also be available online at the Barnes & Noble website before Christmas.

The initial release of the Kindle edition was on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021, in order to commemorate the sacrifices of U.S. veterans. The paperback and hardcover were launched Thanksgiving week in thanksgiving for the sacrifices of American troops since September 11, 2001.

Im Úr Blasta, LLC (founded October 7, 2020) is the exclusive publisher for the works of Séamus Ó Fianghusa (Fennessy): author, combat veteran, and scholar. Séamus has been dubbed “the historian of the Fighting 69th” by Fox News. He has been interviewed about the end of the Afghan War by major news networks in the U.S. and Ireland. He is also an army infantry veteran with over 20 years of military service. "Heaven Help Us, Now!," Séamus’ recent book about St. Jude, patron of lost causes, was the Amazon #1 Best Seller in Christian Saints.