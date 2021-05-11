St. Jude Brings Hope to Catholics as Mass Returns to Ireland

New book on St. Jude honors his Irish Catholic legacy

New book on a saint beloved in Ireland inspires hope to combat the recent use of modern Penal Laws.

Some people consider Ireland to be a hopeless cause but I say she's not, because St. Jude is our heavenly patron.” — Séamus Ó Fianghusa (Fennessy)

LETTERKENNY, DONEGAL, IRELAND, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday was a day of celebration for the Catholic Church in Ireland. It marked the first time in 2021 that Catholics in the Republic were legally permitted to attend Mass.

Yet, the joy should be tempered with prayerful vigilance, according to Séamus Ó Fianghusa (Fennessy), author of the new book, “Heaven Help Us, Now!: A Self Help Guide to God's Own First Responder, St. Jude Thaddeus.”

“We should remain on guard against a government that believes it has the right to shut churches down and persecute reception of the sacraments,” Ó Fianghusa says. He believes that Catholics should turn to St. Jude both in thanks for the return of Mass and in petition to keep it that way.

The book points out, “The Eucharist is supremely relevant to the St. Jude Thaddeus devotion. Recall that in Hebrew, Jude/Judas/Judah means ‘Thanksgiving.’ Do you know what Eucharist means in Greek? You got it right, ‘Thanksgiving.’ Let’s let that sink in.”

St. Jude is highly regarded by many as the patron saint of hopeless causes. Ó Fianghusa states, “Some people consider Ireland to be a hopeless cause but I say she's not, because St. Jude is our heavenly patron."

"Ireland needs to be a 32-county republic, she needs her language and culture, and she needs her Catholic faith – the only thing that brings eternal life. Praying to St. Jude will help bring this about, if enough people do so with true faith.”

St. Jude Thaddeus has traditionally been a popular saint in Ireland. He was venerated by the author’s grandfather from Limerick City, to whom “Heaven Help Us, Now!” is dedicated.

Though an American, Ó Fianghusa speaks Irish as his daily language, and “Heaven Help Us, Now!” has numerous Irish references.

He first came to prominence in Ireland through an interview with Des Bishop in Times Square for the comedian’s RTÉ show, “In the Name of the Fada.” Later, he was the subject of the TG4 documentary, “Dúshlán,” which followed him from Afghanistan to the Donegal Gaeltacht.

More recently, a video of him in the Afghan war zone singing, “Go On Home British Soldiers,” caused international controversy when it was released during the Centennial of the Easter Rising.

“Heaven Help Us, Now!” is rated 4.9 stars by those who have purchased the book on Amazon.com. It is now also available on Amazon.co.uk.

For More Information: For more information or to schedule an interview about this press release, please contact Séamus: seamus@imurblasta.com