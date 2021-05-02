St. Jude Book Honors Ancient Christian Legacy

New book on St. Jude honors an ancient Christian legacy

New book on America’s most popular saint shines a light on his ancient heritage and connects it to his current relevance as a source of hope.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people have heard of St. Jude, particularly in the context of the world-famous children’s hospital in Memphis. But few know that this popular saint has also been honored for millennia in the ancient Christian East. The new book by Catholic writer Séamus Ó Fianghusa (Fennessy), “Heaven Help Us, Now!: A Self Help Guide to God’s Own First Responder, St. Jude Thaddeus,” shines light on this missing link.

The 5th Sunday of Easter, May 5th, 2021, is the great feast of St. Jude Thaddeus the Apostle in the ancient Christian areas of northern Iraq and Malabar in southern India.

The Apostle is known as “Mar Addai Sleeha” in Aramaic, the language spoken by Jesus Christ and still used in Iraq and India by the Chaldean Catholic Church and the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

Mar Addai (St. Jude Thaddeus) also composed the core of the eucharistic liturgy, or “Mass,” used in these churches which are in full communion with the Pope of Rome.

St. Jude is also tremendously popular in not-so-ancient regions of the world such as the United States. He has been consistently invoked through the years as the patron saint of hopeless causes by many people in dire need.

The Chaldean Catholic Church recently suffered devastation in the attempted genocide perpetrated by ISIS. Yet, against all odds, they have managed to survive in their ancient homeland. This bears witness to the power of Jude Thaddeus to rescue the hopeless.

“Heaven Help Us, Now!” helps connect the dots between St. Jude’s ancient legacy and his modern popularity as a saint.

The author also hopes that readers of the book will become better equipped to pray in an effective manner so that their prayers are answered. By clearly laying out the proven wisdom of how to do this, he hopes to spare people the disappointment and despair that follows from unanswered prayers.

The ebook of “Heaven Help Us, Now!” will be available for download at the discounted price of $0.99 (reg. $6.99) on Amazon for 5 days (05/02/2021 – 05/06/2021). The paperback is also available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.

“Heaven Help Us, Now!” is rated a full 5 stars by those who have purchased the book. Here is some of what both clergy and lay reviewers have said:

“‘Heaven Help us Now!’ is a most extraordinary book … Ó Fianghusa … has a gift for explaining the most sublime theological concepts in plain, everyday language that reminds me of Archbishop Fulton Sheen… If you are feeling lost or desperate, I encourage you to read this book. If you have run out of faith in God’s Providence, or in his willingness to hear you, take a moment and immerse yourself here. Learn how easily you can recover your faith in God’s personal and immediate care through an encounter with God’s own First Responder.” – Msgr. Patrick Brankin, Exorcist of the Diocese of Tulsa

“This book is an absolute must read!! The author writes exceptionally well and provides so much knowledge about our beloved Saint Jude. I am having difficulty putting it down. Especially during these trying times, it is a book that provides much hope, strength and comfort to the reader. Much thanks and appreciation to this gifted writer for putting your knowledge into written word. God bless you” – John, Amazon verified reviewer

About the Author:

Séamus Ó Fianghusa (Fennessy) is a life-long devotee of St. Jude Thaddeus and has extensive expertise in problem solving through prayer. He is a combat veteran with over 20 years of military experience, 10 of which were served with the legendary Fighting 69th. He has garnered widespread attention and support for his campaign to rescue his bomb dog, “Bring K9 Mattie Home.” As a historian, soldier, and Irish language activist, Séamus has been featured on Fox News and the Smithsonian Channel in the U.S., and on RTÉ, TG4, and BBC in Ireland.