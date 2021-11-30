Addiction Research Institute Launches on GivingTuesday To Prioritize Alcohol Addiction Research

The newly founded nonprofit seeks to fill in the gap of funding for alcohol and drug related addiction research.

We need to redirect funding to solve one of the biggest problems facing our families today.” — Gene Barduson, founder of The Addiction Research Institute.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Addiction Research Institute, announced its launch on the international day of giving, GivingTuesday. The newly founded nonprofit seeks to fill in the gap of funding for alcohol and drug related addiction research and create a lasting solution for individuals and families that are impacted.

“We’d like to put the spotlight on addiction research so that we can quickly find life-saving solutions the way we have with other diseases,” said Gene Barduson, founder of The Addiction Research Institute. “Addiction used to be something we didn’t discuss, similar to mental health. But as we become more comfortable talking about these challenges, we need to redirect funding to solve one of the biggest problems facing our families today. It’s not only drugs. Alcohol is killing people, 2 out of 3 adults are touched by alcohol addiction, and we need to not only find out why but how to stop it," said Barduson.

Gene Barduson founded the organization along with board members Mike Dusoe and David Young. Barduson was inspired to set up the Addiction Research Institute following a successful fight with Stage 4 Melanoma cancer and after losing his son Tom to addiction-related health complications. During his own unique battle with cancer, Barduson witnessed the change in survival rates for certain cancers due to increased research. Melanoma’s survival rate before 2000 was less than 1%, and today it has increased to a 60% survival rate due to the amount of financially-supported research for it. Immunology cancer research ultimately saved Barduson’s life and it was through this experience that he was inspired to do what he can to help increase research about alcohol addiction.

By introducing the Addiction Research Institute on GivingTuesday, a global day of giving and growing social movement, the organization hopes to begin fundraising and attracting donors for addiction research during the holidays. It’s a unique time or year, when people are dealing with alcohol and drug addiction and its triggers in a heightened way.

“We launched on GivingTuesday to provide a sense of hope around the possibility of curing

this disease. We want to help individuals and families know more about why their loved ones are experiencing addiction and we believe it starts with more research,” said Barduson.

To learn more about The Addiction Research Institute or to donate visit them at www.addictionresearchinstitute.org. The organization is also inviting those who’ve been impacted with addiction to share their story by submitting here. For ongoing updates, follow ARI on Facebook or sign up for updates here. Initial funding for The Addiction Research Institute has been provided by the Farrell Family Foundation.

About Addiction Research Institute

The Addiction Research Institute exists to fund profound breakthroughs to cure addiction. The Addiction Research Institute’s (ARI’s) SOLE focus is on funding research to cure the disease of addiction. Shockingly, there is no significant private funding to advance treatment and cures for alcohol and drug addiction. With the /current status of research, there is only a 2% chance of remission from this disease. We are here to fuel breakthroughs that will dramatically improve the lives of all those afflicted with alcohol and drug addiction, and the lives of their families.