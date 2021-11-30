Outfit Raises $2.1M in Seed Funding to take Influencer Marketing Up A Notch Giving Digital Amplification to Live Events

Company provides all-in-one solution to give power back to content-creators while helping global brands with influencer activations

Outfit equips brands with a one-stop-shop to amplify their campaigns and a space for influential voices to build and monetize their personal brand across assorted channels.” — Ryan Mulcock, cofounder and CEO of Outfit

NEW YORK , NY, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outfit, the only talent-first platform for content creators to build and monetize their personal brand and a place for brands to directly connect with individual creators to amplify their IRL + URL messaging, announced today a closure of $2.1 million in seed funding. The seed round included participation from a collection of investors including Jason Calacanis’s LAUNCH Syndicate, KM Capital, and Patina Brands, a leading brand investor with a focus on early stage beauty and wellness companies helping to build brands for the modern distribution and retail landscapes.

Outfit initially started in 2017, when founders Ryan Mulcock and Tobias Lindvall, used their experience in entertainment television and experiential marketing to create a solution for event producers to find talent for live events. The company was reinvented in 2020 following the global demand to leverage personal brands through both live (IRL) and digital (URL) events.

Unlike other influencer marketing platforms, Outfit puts the talent first while connecting the IRL to the URL experience. Outfit gives a platform to the personal brand in a world that benefits from their influence so that content creators of any size can monetize their personality, leverage their engagement data, and manage their brand partnerships easily, strategically, and at scale.

Brands can find one or many influencers, including niche and micro influencers, and amplify relevant messages to various lifestyle, ethnic-specific, and underrepresented communities across a variety of industries. Outfit’s technology helps brands have a holistic and organized view of its campaigns, events, activations, and more. The New York based company plans to utilize the capital to expand the product and engineering team to speed up the product roadmap and build out its capabilities within social commerce and attribution to sales.

“We’re excited to support Outfit’s vision to support influencers, who are quickly becoming one of the most effective ways for brands to grow their businesses authentically, both online and offline,” said angel investor Jason Calacanis.

The funding builds upon the tremendous success the company has already achieved since its launch, when it helped amplify social media campaigns for American Express, Lucky Jeans, Hoka Shoes, Rebecca Minkoff, and L’Oreal at both digital and live events such as Austin City Limits, the NYC Marathon, and Art Basel Miami. Earlier this year, Outfit helped HBO Max Human By Orientation to reach 22 million additional viewers by connecting them with over 500 nano to micro-influencers through an LGBTQ+ focused campaign. When LG needed to amplify their 11-market Second Life clothing donation tour they used Outfit to get local fashionistas and sustainability advocates on-site to share their messaging and get hyper-local coverage to a hyper-engaged audience. Kate Wolff, who led the team at Lupine Creative remarks, “Outfit is a perfect and complimentary support structure for our activation work - leveraging its turnkey and programmatic approach to hyper-local and/or community focused groups of influencers to drive awareness and intent for any digital or IRL moment we create."

"I have worked with hundreds of influencers across multiple channels over the last ten years and never found a platform that truly embraces the importance of live events against the backdrop of influencer marketing,” said Zev Norotsky, CEO & Founder of ENTER. “Outfit is the first platform we have ever worked with that starts the conversation around an actual live event or activation and directly curates content partners based on our larger client objectives. The results have been tremendous and we continue to bring this solution to our wider network of brand partners to leverage such a dynamic and simple to use tool."

The company believes the future of influencer marketing exists in maximizing brand and talent partnerships, at scale, through giving power to the personal brand for the URL and IRL experience.

“Outfit delivers what we like to call this 'orchestrated virality'... and our users seem to love it,” said Ryan Mulcock, co-founder and CEO of Outfit. “We equip brands with a one-stop-shop to amplify their campaigns and a space for influential voices to build and monetize their personal brand across assorted channels.”

Outfit is supported by investors and advisors across technology, marketing, retail, fashion, and the advertising industry including Joe Marchese, founder of CKBG, Martin Strutz who sold his marketplace and.co to Fiverr, and UK’s Adam Kamani, founder of Pretty Little Thing.

For more information, visit outfittalent.com and follow us on social media @outfittalent.

About Outfit

Ryan Mulcock and Tobias Lindvall founded Outfit in 2017, when they used their experience in entertainment television and experiential marketing mixed with their entrepreneurial drive to create a solution for event producers to find talent for live events. The company was reinvented in 2020 following the global demand to leverage personal brands through both live (IRL) and virtual (URL) events. Today, Outfit is a talent-first digital platform that empowers brands to engage and leverage influential voices whether one on one or one to many. By giving a platform to the personal brand in a world that benefits from their influence, content creators of any size can monetize their personality and manage their brand partnerships easily, strategically, and at scale. Leveraging data and a seamless booking experience, Outfit helps brands and talent execute the most powerful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events bringing the IRL to URL experience. Outfit has raised an initial round of funding from LAUNCH, The Syndicate, and KM Capital and customers include premium brands such as HBO, Unilever, Rebecca Minkoff, LG, L'Oreal, Amex and more. Visit outfittalent.com for more information.