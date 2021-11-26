SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES NO MATCH FOR CITYTEAM THANKSGIVING FEAST FOR THE HOMELESS

Turkeys distributed all month and holiday meals served across the Bay Area despite fear of food shortage

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CityTeam, a non-profit organization serving the low-income and homeless population throughout the Bay Area, announced today it fed over 2,000 homeless and low-income community members in the SOMA neighborhood in San Francisco and at its Charles street location in San Jose thanks to donors and supporters. In addition to a traditional thanksgiving meal, the volunteers, residents, and staff delivered thousands of food boxes to seniors and families during the day and throughout the week before ensuring families had food to cook. This year, CityTeam had special guest appearances by San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney and San Jose District 3 Council member Raul Peralez who came to greet guests, residents, and learn about the needs in the community.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to help CityTeam make this Thanksgiving happier and healthier for thousands of our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Councilmember Raul Peralez. "I hope their work serves as an inspiration to our entire community this holiday season – and beyond.”

This year, many are still recovering from unemployment, COVID-19 impacted work hours, and a change in cost of living throughout the Bay Area, which jumped in October. CityTeam expected an increase of visitors based on recent visitor data for resources and food despite the fears of a food shortage and the increase of food costs, CityTeam and its SF partners CityEats and Vibes and Smiles were able to continue its holiday tradition in San Francisco and in San Jose without a hitch.

Leading up to the day, CityTeam In The Neighborhood, the organization’s mobile food distribution service, serves up to 10,000 people a day and recently added two new mobile pantries in the Bay Area. In San Jose, Chef Reynolds has been cooking Turkeys since Nov. 16 so that he would have enough homemade food for his guests.

“We pour time into each meal the same way it would be cooked at someone’s home. We welcome our neighbors and we prepare to-go boxes for the community. It’s the Thanksgiving way and we seek to provide the love and community that many people are lacking during a typical family event,” said Chef Reynolds Stewart, Food Services Manager at CityTeam San Jose.

In addition to a hot meal, over 1,000 hygiene kits with toiletries were also distributed. The to-go box Thanksgiving meal distribution in both San Francisco and San Jose was first initiated in 2020 during COVID-19, and CityTeam San Jose continued this style today because of its efficiency. San Francisco welcomed diners in its dining hall for a more intimate experience.

CityTeam San Francisco has also welcomed a new executive director who has committed to revamping the services offered on sixth street. Her goal is to focus on showers, clothing, hygiene kits, and beautifying the streets.

“Last year was a unique year for us, but we adapted and prepared to-go meals for our community. This year, we continued to distribute meals to seniors, families in nearby SROs, and to those on the street as well as invited those who were interested to dine in our dining hall,” said Angela Aguilar, Executive Director at CityTeam San Francisco. “Beyond a meal, the human connection felt at CityTeam throughout the year and especially on Thanksgiving is incredibly helpful for the mental and emotional health of our neighbors in this area.”

CityTeam is founded on meeting local needs. Whether it’s hot meals, groceries, shelter, housing, and restorative programs, learning and career help, the organization is composed of less than 100 employees and serves thousands of people in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose. Founded in 1957, the organization continues to serve the community with the support of companies and private donors. CityTeam welcomes volunteers, including corporate groups, all year long via its website. To learn more or to donate to CityTeam, visit cityteam.org.

About CityTeam

CityTeam, a faith-based, non-profit organization with programs in San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Chester, Pennsylvania and Portland, Oregon and compassionately serves its neighbors experiencing homelessness, poverty, hunger, and addiction to restore lives and rebuild communities. For more information, visit cityteam.org