Leader in vibration and seismic monitoring devices launches redesigned flagship motion recording product line
Processing and acquisition rate upgrade, programmable reading schedule and battery life the focus of MR3003's redesign
The MR3003 product line will evolve to bring you more and more capabilities for future monitoring.”SAINTE-CROIX, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syscom Instruments, a trusted leader in vibration and seismic monitoring equipment for civil engineering, strong motion monitoring and safety-focused markets announced the launch of their redesigned flagship MR product line of monitoring devices. Taking full advantage of recent advancements in technology, the redesigned MR3003 product line debuts with major improvements to processing power, scheduling programmability, power consumption, and battery life. The MR3003 line now also conforms to additional international regulations pertaining human comfort including the ISO 2632-1 and 2632-2 and BS 6472-1 and UNI 9614.
Syscom Instruments flagship MR3003 line is an autonomous, wireless, monitoring device with embedded WiFi, ethernet and 4G modules for data communications and plug and play set-up. MR3003's new scheduling programmability means that the device only collects readings during the hours that matter to the client, which improves post-processing time and data management. The MR3003's versatility makes it ideal for a wide range of civil engineering and strong motion applications. Civil engineering applications include the monitoring of construction sites, pilling, tunnels, traffic, railways, and other vibration measurements. This also includes blasting and explosion monitoring for clients in the mining and demolition sectors.
Speaking on the future scalability of MR3003, Barth Jacquot, Business Development Manager at Syscom Instruments said: "The MR3003 product line will evolve to bring you more and more capabilities for future monitoring. All future firmware updates are free and will bring new functionalities and features, that will make it compatible for future standards and regulations."
To find out more about the redesigned MR3003 product line, visit www.syscom.ch
About Syscom Instruments
Syscom Instruments is a leading provider of vibration and seismic monitoring equipment for civil engineering, strong motion monitoring and safety-focused markets, including nuclear power plants and liquified natural gas plants. Syscom Instruments reputation rests on the reliability of its products, coming from the meticulous control of design and production. Syscom's facility utilizes modern, automated production and test equipment to assure cost-competitiveness and high-quality products. Syscom Instruments, together with sister brands, Measurand, RST Instruments, and 3vGeomatics, make up a platform of companies that lead the way in providing solutions for your geotechnical data and instrumentation needs. This platform combined is an industry-first surface and sub-surface data monitoring and analysis solution with a global reach through underground sensors, cloud-based data and satellite technology.
