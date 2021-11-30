Black Friday Specials: Exclusive Limited Offer with iData Research Global Reports

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has announced huge Black Friday specials on some of the most anticipated reports throughout 2021. iData’s top selling global and regional market reports, covering over 70 countries, from each business unit have been hand selected and are on special until December 1st.

An exclusive discount has already been applied, in addition to the already reduced prices, to the following reports listed below, Use the link below to see all the specials in one place:

Dental (10% OFF)

- Dental Implants Market

Cardiology (10% OFF)

- Heart Defects Closure Device Market
- Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market
- On-Pump and Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Device Market
- Surgical Heart Valve Market
- Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Device Market
- Ventricular Assist Device and Intra-aortic Balloon Pump Device Market
- TAVR/TAVI, Cerebral Embolic Protection, and Pre-shaped Guidewire Market

Endoscopy (10% OFF)

- Assisted Reproduction Technology and HSG Catheter Market
- Gynecological Resection Device Market
- Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Device Market
- Colposcope and Hysteroscope Market
- Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market
- Endometrial Ablation Device Market

Gastrointestinal (GI) (10% OFF)

- Gastrointestinal EndoscopesMarket
- Virtual Colonoscopy Software Market
- Stenting and Dilation Device Market
- Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Device Market

Diagnostic (10% OFF)

- Anesthesia and Respiratory Disposables Market
- Anesthesia Delivery Unit and Monitor Market
- Ventilator Market
- Oxygen Concentrator Market
- Nebulizer Market

Orthopedics (10% OFF)

- U.S. Spinal Implants Market
- U.S. MIS Spinal Implants Market

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData.

About iData
iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

Emma Matrick
iData Research
+1 604-266-6933
iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets.

