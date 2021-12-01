Avere Beauty Celebrating Second Anniversary in Business

An industry leader in anti-aging treatments and beauty services in Pittsburgh has reached a new milestone.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing excellent customer service, representatives with Avere Beauty today announced that it is celebrating its second year in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers,” said Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak.

Avere Beauty's office opened at 3495 Butler Street in the spring of 2019.

In celebrating its second anniversary, the Udavcak pointed out that the company recently started offering injectable treatment for frown lines at its Pittsburgh Med Spas.

In addition to offering injectable treatment for frown lines at its Pittsburgh Med Spas, the company also started offering IPL laser treatments (IPL) treatments.

IPL laser treatments can treat age and sunspots, freckles, hyperpigmentation, broken capillaries, birthmarks, port wine stains, and more.

IPL laser treatments, according to Udavcak, use a handpiece to deliver a series of gentle pulses of intense pulsed light to the skin. The IPL penetrates the dermis, which is absorbed by the pigment and vascular irregularities in the skin's deeper tissue.

The treatment may last 15 – 30 minutes, depending on the size of the area treated. The sensation is similar to a snap of a rubber band on the skin. The treatment is virtually painless for most individuals, and a topical anesthetic cream may be applied to minimize any discomfort. Avere Beauty also uses Ultrasound Jelly to provide extra protection.

“We have accomplished a lot over the past two years, but I know that the best is yet to come,” Udavcak said.

For more information, please visit https://www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

###

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Lawrenceville Location:

3495 Butler Street

Suite G01

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

United States

Murrysville Location:

5100 Old William Penn Highway

STE 3

Export, PA 15632

United States