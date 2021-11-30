The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants Supports the Slavery Remembrance Day Resolution
Congressman Al Green and Senator Elizabeth Warren, let’s turn this resolution into a 1.25 Billion dollar lineage based bill.LAUREL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants supports the Slavery Remembrance Day Resolution as introduced on November 17, 2021 by Congressman Al Green (TX-09) and U. S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) designating August 20th as Slavery Remembrance Day. Public Acts of atonement by the United States Government are necessary as part of healing the nation through Reparations.
In August of this year we released the R.E.P.A.I.R. Act; Priorities for Presidential Action which included twelve crucial pieces of legislation for immediate action by the Biden Administration, with the three most urgent as follows:
· John Conyers Reparations Commission by Executive Order
· President Advisory Commission to Increase Participation of Black American Descendants of Chattel Slavery in Federal Programs
· Re-establish the Freedmen Bureau by Executive Order
The current Administration has created an expanded Child Tax Credit with a $10.5 billion to undocumented families, $31 billion to Native Americans with protections and criminal justice reform by Executive Order, $6.2 billion allocated for Afghan Refugees, $300 million in AAPI and protections by Executive Order, and the suggestion of a Department of New Americans as a post cursor to the 2014 White House Task Force on New Americans.
The current Administration has issued an Executive Order on White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for People of Color, the Senate voted Juneteenth to be recognized as a National Holiday and August 11th to be recognized as Hip Hop Celebration Day. None of these initiatives address the needs specifically for the Descendants of US Chattel Slavery or Freedmen.
With 2022 elections around the corner, we request Representative Green and Senator Warren to publicly support Priorities for Presidential Action as outlined in the R.E.P.A.I R. Act. We also want to provide a preview to some of the policy memos from the soon to be released 2022 R.E.P.A.I.R. Act Atonement Series to be added to the Resolution for Slavery Remembrance Day, to create a more meaningful bill with a budget from National Forestry of no less than $1.25 Billion Dollars to represent active Federal atonement for:
· Domestic Terrorism Mass Grave Recovery; recover ancestral remains that have been paved over for roads to be reburied in Federally protected memorial sites.
· Grants to maintain, restore, classify national historic sites for Negro Churches, burial sites, homes of historic figures, and the commission of statues of historic figures. Creating a public data base for all sites.
· National Liberty Monument completion to honor the 5,000 enslaved and free persons of African descent that served during the American Revolution.
· Presidential pardons of American Freedom Fighters; Callie House, Denmark Vesey, Nat Turner, Assata Shakur, Jean and Melvin McNair, and Mumia Abu Jamal.
· Formally strip all former Confederate Congress Members, Senators, Presidents of their titles.
R.E.P.A.I.R Act is an acronym for Reconciliation, Equity, Protections, Atonement, Investment and Remuneration. The infographic for Presidential Priorities can be downloaded from the NAASD website here.
The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants was founded in 2019 to advance reparative policy and legislation for Black American Descendants of U. S. Chattel Slavery and Freedmen.
