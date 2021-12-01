Content Marketing World 2022 Call for Speakers Now Open
Content Marketing Institute seeks dynamic speakers for CMWorld, the largest content event on the planetNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Marketing Institute is looking for a diverse group of innovative, informative, and entertaining content marketing speakers to hit the stage at Content Marketing World 2022. CMWorld is the largest gathering of content marketers every year and we’re looking for speakers who can wow thousands of engaged attendees from around the world.
The CMWorld 2022 Call For Speakers is now open! Apply here: https://cmi.media/2022CallForSpeakers
CMWorld 2022 will be held September 13-16 in Cleveland, Ohio. We are looking for marketing thought leaders, enterprise brand marketers, successful practitioners, and agency innovators to help us inspire and educate attendees. We like to fill our agenda with sessions containing practical advice, detailed case studies, creative storytelling, new inspiration, and the latest trends in the content marketing space. We want to send our attendees back to the office armed with the latest tools and tactics to help them do better, smarter, more successful work. (And we like them to have a little fun too.)
Those interested in speaking at CMWorld, please keep in mind: you must use the online submission form and a video sample is required.
Here are the best suggestions we have for potential speakers:
• Be Original - Sessions must be an original presentation (not publicly presented before).
• Skip the basics - General content marketing submissions will not be selected. We want real-world stories of great content technology, strategy, and processes with measurable results, innovative ideas, and takeaways for enterprise marketers.
• Bring the right people - An agency, consultant or technology provider, bring a client to co-present so we can see how amazing work had a real-world impact. Co-presenting with a client gives a much better chance of being selected.
• Follow the rules - Use the official submission form! This form is the only way submissions will be reviewed.
The call for speakers closes January 31, 2022 at 11:59 pm EST. NO LATE SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED. For questions regarding speaker submission, email: cmi_speakers@informa.com (Please note speaker submissions will not be accepted at this email address; use the submission form to apply).
For more information on Content Marketing World 2022 visit ContentMarketingWorld.com
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at ContentMarketingInstitute.com
About Informa Connect
Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.
Amanda Subler
Content Marketing Institute
Amanda.Subler@informa.com