Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – Frank Insurance Management

Partnering with Quantum helps us rethink insurance from the ground up for our clients, making it more customizable, smarter, more responsive, and higher-tech.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Ryan Frank, an independent insurance agency owner at Frank Insurance Management. Frank joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in October 2021 and opened his insurance agency in Marion, IN.
Ryan Frank is a pastor, publisher, and entrepreneur. For 15 years, Mr. Frank was a children’s pastor in Indiana. During this time, he and his wife created KidzMatter, a non-profit organization that serves the children’s ministry community. They also serve families by providing multi-family housing units through their partnership in a growing real estate company. In addition, they serve one local community at Luci's Carwash and Drive-Thru, named after their oldest daughter. Frank Insurance Management is committed to helping its clients manage the risks of everyday life and recover from the unexpected with proper insurance coverage, exceptional service, and long-lasting relationships.
“Love for serving people, fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit, is why we created Frank Insurance Management. Partnering with Quantum helps us rethink insurance from the ground up for our clients, making it more customizable, smarter, more responsive, and higher-tech.” – Ryan Frank, CEO, Frank Insurance Management
“The fact the Quantum model is truly adaptable to the agency owner and their vision is how Ryan and I began our business conversations about adding an insurance business into his portfolio. Ryan has an entrepreneurial mindset, and he needed a platform that would allow him to grow quickly and efficiently. Quantum is that fit. His ability to promote and scale businesses will no doubt come into play leading to another successful venture. I am excited about this partnership! You can watch his journey on “Becoming Mr. Insurance” on Youtube.” – Marci Hensley, Agency Deployment Leader, Quantum Assurance
Frank Insurance Management helps find clients the best insurance coverages by:
• Exploring all options. As independent agents, we check policies from many insurance companies to find value and options for our clients.
• Customizing their plan. Rather than one-size-fits-all products, our independence allows us to customize protection plans for each client based on their unique needs.
• Serving with excellence. Dealing with insurance can get tricky, we are here for you when you need it every step of the way.
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through their direct channel and agency force. We were founded on the belief that insurance should fit the needs of the modern client, and work to redefine what consumers expect from their insurance experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and insurtech solutions, we reduce friction for the client and help match them with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About Frank Insurance Management:
As an independent insurance agency, we work for YOU… not one insurance company. We provide the choice, customization, and advocacy you need to get the most from your policies. The freedom to shop policies from a variety of insurance companies gives our agents the flexibility to help you find the coverage you need. Visit us online at www.FrankInsuranceManagement.com.
