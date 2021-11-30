CAD/CAM Abutments Fuel Dental Implant Markets in Asia Pacific to Reach $1.8 Billion

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the Asia Pacific dental implant markets, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021 and beyond. While the individual markets were down from previous levels, analysts at iData indicate that demographic factors, and the improving efficiency of CAD/CAM technology will lead to increases in each market segment moving forward.

Multiple dental implant markets were researched and are analyzed in extensive detail. The individual markets discussed are as follows:

- Australia

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

In 2020, the dental implant, final abutment and surgical guide markets all declined as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, all markets had exhibited high levels of growth in previous years. Japan experienced the largest market decrease of about 60% followed by India. Despite this, each of the five markets indicate growth moving into 2021 with a full recovery by 2022 and are expected to reach a combined value of approximately $1.8 billion by 2027.

iData further analyzes specific segments including the dental implant and final abutment markets. An ongoing trend within the Asia Pacific Dental Implants Markets is the increasing movement towards digitization, resulting in high growth of the CAD/CAM abutment market. In all five of the markets analyzed, the fastest-growing segment is expected to be final abutments. The market for final abutments will experience significant growth due to CAD/CAM abutments acquiring unit share from lower-priced traditional stock abutments. Additionally, dental implant fixtures are growing slightly slower than the final abutment market. As discount brand sales continue to grow at the expense of premium brand sales, the overall implant fixture market growth potential will be slightly limited.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands, iData Research uses its proprietary databases to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to receive a Free Research Summary of the Global Markets for Dental Implants including the Asia Pacific segments:

https://idataresearch.com/product/dental-implants-market/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com