DAYTON T. BROWN, INC.’S GROWTH LEADS TO PROMOTIONS IN 2021
Warren Halbig
Caitlin O'Neill
Andrew Smith
Key members assume new director roles within Dayton T. Brown, Inc.’s leadership team
They have had a profound and positive effect and I look forward to the ongoing impacts and contributions they will make as we advance the company in 2022 and beyond.”BOHEMIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) is pleased to announce the recent promotions of key team members due to a combination of outstanding performance and the Company’s record growth. “We’re growing and expanding operations at several of our locations and we strive to provide career advancement opportunities by looking within,” commented Angela Chewning, Vice President of Human Resources at DTB. “Achieving excellence in all that we do requires exceptional talent and I am delighted to recognize these team members’ important contributions and well-deserved promotions.”
Warren Halbig has been named Director of Operations for the Engineering & Test Division where he will oversee all operational departments within the division. Warren’s DTB career started as a design engineer and he has been promoted several times in recognition of his talent and capabilities. He demonstrates a strong strategic vision, a continuous pursuit of improvement, a focus on customer service, and he’s proven his ability to lead through challenging situations. Warren holds an MBA from Long Island University and a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stony Brook University.
Caitlin O’Neill has been promoted to Director of Procurement and will lead the procurement team and corporate purchasing activities for the entire company. She joined DTB in 2020 as a procurement manager at the Pax River facility and brings over 15 years of experience working in purchasing and procurement management with major defense contractors, including a deployment to Iraq with IAP Worldwide Services. Caitlin’s attention to detail and focus on quality have been instrumental in day-to-day functions and her willingness to go above and beyond to satisfy customers has proven invaluable. Caitlin holds an MBA from Westwood College and a BA degree in Political Science from East Stroudsburg University.
Andrew Smith is now Director of Programs, with overall program responsibility for the Bohemia, NY, Shelton, CT, and Wichita, KS locations within the Technical Services Division. Drew joined the company in 2020 as a program manager for technical publications and logistics support services. He has been a valued and solid contributor since joining DTB and quickly established himself in the division as an experienced and committed leader. Drew has 20 years of experience in the aerospace and defense, automotive, and heavy truck repair industries where he leveraged his strong understanding of mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic equipment and platforms. He holds an AS in Automotive Technology from Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, AZ.
“The contributions of these individuals have been invaluable to not only driving the growth of the business but also creating a great company culture for our employees,” said Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President at DTB. “Their expertise, insight, and energy have had a profound and positive effect on the company and I look forward to the ongoing impacts and contributions they will make as we advance the company in 2022 and beyond.”
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered on 32 acres in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
The Engineering & Test Division provides testing services for aerospace and defense, life support and survival equipment, automobile, rail, transit, and other systems. Standalone engineering services include component and system evaluation, design and fabrication of specialized test equipment, field data acquisition, instrument calibration, design and failure analysis, preparation of test procedures, product improvement, and reverse engineering services.
The Technical Services Division provides technical documentation and logistics/maintenance planning. Typical publication and illustration services include technical writing, technical illustration and graphics, data conversions, parts listing, and S1000D training and support. Logistics services include parts provisioning, supportability analysis, level of repair analysis, and other maintenance planning support.
The Mission Systems Division supports DoD rapid prototyping and limited production of updates to military aircraft and ground systems with a focus on the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance community. Offering the breadth and depth of engineering expertise required to understand system requirements for design, prototyping, production, and support, Mission Systems delivers the best solution for your mission-critical program.
