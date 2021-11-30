Thousands of visitors to TechEx Europe shows real appetite for return of physical events
Tech professionals arrived at TechEx Europe in their droves this week, highlighting a strong enthusiasm for a return to physical technology events.BRISTOL, AVON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechEx Europe is the continent’s leading enterprise technology exhibition and conference, consisting of four co-located events covering IoT, AI & Big Data, Cyber Security & Cloud, and Blockchain.
More than 4,000 senior technology professionals gathered at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre on November 23 and 24, including CTO’s, heads of innovation and technology, IT directors, developers, startups, investors and VCs.
The popular show consisted of solution-based case studies, top-level content, 16 conference tracks, live demos, more than 150 exhibitors and several networking opportunities.
There were also in excess of 250 speakers for startups to the world’s leading brands, including AstraZeneca, Boeing, BP, Coca Cola and Nestlé.
TechEx Events Managing Director, Steve Clarke commented
“We were delighted to have so many huge global players appearing across the event, sharing insights into innovation and transformation initiatives”.
Attendees were able to explore the latest innovations within AI & Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security and IoT ecosystems. Keynote talks and sessions also covered the impact those technologies have on many industries including manufacturing, transport, supply chain, government, legal sectors, financial services, energy, utilities, insurance, healthcare and retail.
The Amsterdam event follows hot on the heels from the successful TechEx Global held in London on September 6-7, which had marked a strong return to physical events after a hiatus during the COVID pandemic.
Claus Skanning, CEO and co-Founder at fintech DigiShares, was delighted to be exhibiting and networking at both events. He said:
“We’ve had a lot of visitors. It’s very much been worthwhile for us. We also went to TechEx Global in London in September and that was also really good. It’s working out great for us. We’re very happy and we want to be here all the time.”
Vincent Wagenaar, General Manager at industrial tech and comms firm, HMS Networks, echoed Skanning’s enthusiasm to be interacting with the tech community in person again. He said:
“We’re probably the world’s best-kept secret. So many companies all over the world use our technology but a lot of people won’t know about it. So it’s great to be here and to get the chance to tell everyone about it in person."
“Our exhibition stand has been really busy for both days of the event with lots of people asking lots of questions. It’s been a great experience.”
Clarke concludes “It was great to bring TechEx Europe back to Amsterdam this year, and we look forward to the next show, TechEx North America, which takes place in Silicon Valley in May 2022”.
For details of all the upcoming TechEx events, visit https://www.techexevent.com/
