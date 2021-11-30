ViitorCloud recognized as THE 10 MOST RELIABLE AR VR SOLUTION PROVIDERS 2021 by Mirror Review
EINPresswire.com/ -- ViitorCloud recognized among the 10 Most Reliable AR-VR Solution Providers, 2021 by Mirror Review. Along with excelling constantly to achieve success, the ViitorCloud team delivers clients’ expectations by instilling innovations and exceeding expectations. ViitorCloud is a team of young creative and tech-savvy minds with a vision to provide high-quality immersive AR/VR solutions that help businesses to grow by means of revenue, productivity, efficiency, and value. ViitorCloud supports its clients in their immersive journey from strategy definition to solution design, implementation, and support.
Mirror Review, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra is one of the leading business magazines with interesting business stories of leading business leaders. Mirror Review is a Media Company that covers stories of entrepreneurs around the world.
The AR/VR industries evolve incredibly quickly, and we as a team are absorbing and iterating on those changes to be competitive. We are simply attempting to create believable virtual worlds with AR-VR.
ViitorCloud Technologies proved to be pandemic proof and continued to provide unmatched and excellent quality, customer support, and service to achieve total client satisfaction. We aim to solve all the current and future challenges that we may encounter along the way and become a resilient organization.
“We aim to implement value-driven innovations at work and achieve outcomes with excellence and high quality,” said Vishal Rajpurohit, CTO ViitorCloud Technologies.
Find out more on: https://www.mirrorreview.com/viitorcloud-technologies-innovative-next-gen-technology/
“At ViitorCloud, we believe that the fundamental success of every business strongly relies on the measurable value it delivers to its customers, people and industry. Adding innovations to every facet of the solutions delivered has always been a key requisite for us. The aim of ViitorCloud is to outclass in the technologies so that we can deliver solutions that add value to our partners and customers.” said Rohit Purohit, CEO ViitorCloud Technologies.
ViitorCloud serves worldwide clients that incorporate well-funded startup companies to the fortune companies of cutting-edge times. ViitorCloud Technologies sensitizes its clients on the choices it makes to provide anticipated results. In addition, the team has been a consistent contributor to several developer communities. ViitorCloud Technologies is a one-of-a-kind company that is always innovating and delivering results.
About ViitorCloud Technologies:
ViitorCloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd. incepted in 2011 has been helping its clients with digital transformation whilst creating new avenues for generating value and growth for them. The company provides innovative solutions and services across contemporary cross-platform software development along with expertise in utilizing emerging technologies like AI, IoT, AR/VR, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing for multiple platforms and software environments. ViitorCloud is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and has accredited with multiple awards. ViitorCloud has global offices at Mauritius, USA and Italy.
