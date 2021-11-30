Submit Release
Route 9 in Woodford

All lanes are back open.

 

Bri Pippin

ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift

Members Assistance Team

Westminster PSAP, Troop B

Work Cell 802-917-2853

 

sabrianna.pippin@vermont.gov

 

VT ROUTE 9 IN WOODFORD VT IS NOW OPEN TO ONE LANE.  AN ADDITIONAL UPDATE WILL BE PROVIDED WHEN BOTH LANES ARE OPEN.

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Shaftsbury Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

VT ROUTE 9 in both directions is CLOSED in the town of Woodford, near City Stream Rd due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH. 

 

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

