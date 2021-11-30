Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Operating without Owner's Consent, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A104393

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet                          

STATION: Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: November 29, 2021 at approximately 1501 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Black Willow Lane, Charlotte

VIOLATION:

      -Unlawful Trespass of a Dwelling

      -Operating without Owner’s Consent

      -Attempting to Elude

      -Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Hines                                           

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On November 29, 2021 at approximately 1501 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on Black Willow Lane in Charlotte for a report of a vehicle being stolen from the property.  Upon investigation, it was determined that someone had entered the residence without the privilege to do so.  A be on the lookout was aired for the stolen vehicle. 

 

At approximately 1713 hours, Troopers located the vehicle traveling south on Route 7 in Shelburne.  Troopers initiated a traffic stop at which point the operator of the stolen vehicle eluded at a high rate of speed.  The vehicle operated erratically and in a negligent manner as it fled the area.

 

Later in the evening, Troopers located the vehicle back at the residence it was stolen from and identified the male suspect as Tyler Hines (33) of Burlington.  Hines was subsequently arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.  At the conclusion of processing, Hines was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on February 08, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the above mentioned charges. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: February 08, 2022 at 0815 hours        

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Williston Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Operating without Owner's Consent, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation

