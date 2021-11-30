Leveraging Technology to Combat Remote Working Burnout with Wellness Strategies

The Survey

76% of voters agreed that virtual wellness strategies decrease remote working burnout issues significantly.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Work from home has gained a lot of traction since the rise of COVID-19. This work trend has witnessed the increase of another phenomenon- Employee burnout. Burnout is the kind of work stress employees experience, especially when working remotely.

The physical and mental exhaustion remote work brings along requires a lot of resilience that many lacks. Working from home, as we all know, disrupts the balance between work and life, resulting in prolonged stress and frustration. This leads to the development of issues like depression and anxiety, ultimately resulting in burnout.

Employee well-being has become a concern for corporations worldwide in recent years, owing to the realization that employees are the organization's most valuable assets. According to Forbes, 69% of US employees are suffering from burnout due to working from home. To tackle these rising burnout issues and stress, companies are coming up with wellness initiatives.

As a result, when concerns like burnout surface, companies try everything to regulate the situation and ensure employee well-being. Corporate wellness measures are frequently proven to be effective in motivating employees to live a healthy lifestyle. Along with establishing a healthy lifestyle, employee productivity is also at its peak with the successful implementation of wellness programs. And keep in mind, the remote working situation enters the virtual wellness programs.

Therefore, to highlight the importance of digital wellness platforms and publicize the effectiveness of corporate wellness strategies in combating work from home burnout, Vantage Circle, a simple and AI-empowered employee engagement solution, carried on full-fledged research during the 2021 Global Interactive HR Tech Virtual Expo themed on "The Great Emergence." And the statistics gathered here were further factored into the formation of a report. The report constituted 358 responses across various industries, designations, and countries worldwide.

This Corporate Wellness study highlighted numerous components of the wellness strategy implementation process. The first and most important rule is to identify the roadblocks to a successful wellness program. Amid obstacles like low participation, inadequate funds, 38% of respondents considered lack of gamification and technology-driven solutions to be the major challenge while carrying out digital wellness programs.

The survey moved forward with the prime question on the type of wellness activities companies can do to ensure good health for their remote employees. Suggestions ranged from promoting wellness perks to offering wellness kits and health app subscriptions to employees. Out of all respondents, 24% view conducting mindfulness sessions boost their mental health.

The potential for wellness activities to treat remote working burnout was endorsed by 85 percent of the respondents.

Furthermore, the significance and convenience of digital wellness platforms are also discussed widely in this report. Digital health applications have made it feasible to host online wellness classes and monitor fitness routines. Not to mention assessing health indicators like Heart Rate Monitors and Mood Meters. In addition, 26% of respondents believe that allowing fair monetary incentivization to the global workforce has been the most valuable contribution of technology to Corporate Wellness strategies.

Overall, 76% of voters agreed that virtual wellness strategies decrease remote working burnout issues significantly.

As a result of the analysis, we've come to the conclusion that corporate wellness and digital technology complement each other in more ways than we know. Moreover, when implemented on digital platforms, the corporate wellness programs enable every employee to take part, diminishing time-place constraints.

Although the work from home trend is going out of the picture with offices opening eventually, virtual wellness programs still hold their relevance. Particularly, the flexible hybrid work culture is gaining a lot of recognition by allowing employees to work in the office part of the week and to work from home the rest of the time. With this new work culture, employees find it convenient to perform tasks as per their satisfaction and track them accurately, thus ensuring accountability.

With so much competition, this AI-empowered employee wellness platform has amassed a small amount of experience in the field of employee well-being. And the adventure does not end here. Vantage Fit strives to improve the current work environment and develop a more conscious culture through real-time recording and analysis of health behaviors on a daily basis.

